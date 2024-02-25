Shahid Kapoor Birthday: 5 Stylish and Versatile Looks of the Actor | Fashion trends





Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 43rd birthday today. The talented actor is not only loved for his amazing acting skills, but he also tops the charts when it comes to achieving fashion goals. From Ishk Vishk's chocolate boy look to Kabir Singh's rock look, his style journey has evolved significantly over the years. But what has remained constant is her incredible fashion sense and jaw-dropping charming looks. From casual jeans or a tee to a chic pantsuit, the actor can pull off any look to perfection. As Shahid turns a year older, let's take a look back at some of his fashionable looks that are sure to impress you. Shahid Kapoor's versatile fashion looks for all occasions (Instagram/@shahidkapoor) Ratnakar Prasad, fashion expert and head of design at Lee Cooper, shared with HT Lifestyle five versatile Shahid Kapoor looks that you can recreate for any occasion. (Also read: Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor promote Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Taapsee Pannu spotted with Sujoy Ghosh ) Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Shahid Kapoor's stylish looks 1. Casual denim look Shahid often chose a classic denim-on-denim look. He paired a light blue denim shirt with dark jeans, exuding effortless style. The rolled up sleeves and a few buttons left undone added a casual touch to the ensemble, making it perfect for a casual birthday outing. 2. Sporty-Chic Shahid showcased his sporty side with a trendy athleisure look. He threw on a stylish t-shirt with sweatpants, creating a stylish and comfortable outfit. The addition of white sneakers added a fresh touch to the look, making it ideal for a day filled with fun and festivities. 3. Ethnic chic look Shahid Kapoor exuded timeless elegance in an ethnic ensemble that exuded sophistication and grace. Wearing a meticulously fitted kurta pajama paired with an intricately embroidered Nehru jacket, Shahid epitomized understated class. 4. Suave Formal Look For a more polished and refined appearance, Shahid Kapoor embraced the classic charm of formal outfits. Wearing a perfectly tailored suit paired with a crisp white shirt and complementary tie, Shahid exuded confidence and sophistication. The attention to detail, from the well-tailored silhouette to the choice of accessories, showcased Shahid's discerning taste and styling prowess. Whether attending a red carpet event or a high-profile business meeting, this look undoubtedly stole the show. 5. Cool and collected style Shahid's cool and collected look featured a statement leather jacket over a plain tee, paired with dark jeans. The whole thing gave off a vibe that was both rugged and elegant, perfect for a birthday party with a touch of edginess.

