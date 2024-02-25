Here are 5 Bollywood actresses making their OTT debut this year





Mumbai: In 2024, get ready to see an exciting line-up of stars making their digital debut on OTT platforms. From Anushka Sharma to Urmila Matondkar and many more will light up your screens with their amazing performances. 1) Anushka Sharma Hold on to your cricket bats as Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her full-fledged OTT debut and acting comeback with 'Chakda Xpress'! From steamy special songs to now wearing the cricket jersey, she is ready to hit it out of the park by stepping into the shoes of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. 2) Urmila Matondkar Prepare for a blast from the past as the iconic 90s Bollywood diva dives into the digital world with the thriller 'Tiwari'! With action-packed sequences and an emotional mother-daughter narrative, Urmila Matondkar is all set to dazzle audiences like never before, leaving us on the edge of our seats with anticipation. 3) Vaani Kapoor Vaani Kapoor makes her mark on the OTT scene with a gripping crime thriller. Gopi Puthran, the mastermind behind Mardaani 2, is helming this realistic series. Produced by none other than YRF, get ready for a thrilling adventure in the world of crime and suspense! 4) Critical I say In a bold move, Kriti Sanon takes on the dual role of actress and producer of Do Patti, marking a major milestone in her career. Sharing the screen with the Kajol, this film promises a refreshing and compelling cinematic experience. 5) Sharmin Sehgal Entering the digital realm, Sharmin Sehgal, known for her Bollywood debut, ventures into Netflix's 'Heeramandi'. Set against the backdrop of Lahore during the British Raj, this series promises to unveil the captivating tales of courtesans, adding a new dimension to her acting repertoire. 2024 is indeed a year to watch out for as these talented actresses redefine the digital landscape with their exceptional performances.

