Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor at the SAG Awards

Cillian Murphy won Best Actor for his role in Oppenheimer at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, while the film won the award for Best Cast in a Motion Picture.

Christopher Nolan's biopic, in which Murphy plays theoretical physicist Robert Oppenheimer described as the father of the atomic bomb, continued its success at the 30th SAG Awards.

The event, held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, follows the longest strike in Sag-Aftra history and is a key Oscar bellwether ahead of next month's ceremony.

“Twenty-eight years ago, when I was trying to become an actor, I was a failed musician and felt extremely like an intruder, but now, looking at you here today, I know that I am part of something really wonderful, so thank you,” Murphy said.

Oppenheimer cast (left to right): Benny Safdie, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Josh Hartnett, Alden Ehrenreich, Casey Affleck, Emily Blunt and Kenneth Branagh

Oppenheimer his co-star Robert Downey Jr won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Lewis Strauss, head of the Atomic Energy Commission, while the film also received the Outstanding Performance Award from a casting in a film.

Kenneth Branagh, who plays physicist Niels Bohr in the film, described the award as a “coming full circle moment”.

“Thank you Sag-Aftra, thank you for fighting for us,” he said. “Thank you for every member of Sag-Aftra whose support and sacrifice allow us to be here, better than before.

“The last time we were all together was at the premiere of this film on July 14th, as the strike was about to begin, led by our fearless leader, the great Cillian Murphy.

“We left the red carpet and didn't see the movie that night. We happily went in solidarity with your well-being.

“So it’s full circle for us.”

Lily Gladstone with her award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture

Lily Gladstone was named best actress for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorses' Killers Of The Flower Moon, while DaVine Joy Randolph won best supporting actress for her role as Mary Lamb in The Holdovers.

“I am beyond humbled and incredibly grateful to be considered among you,” Randolph said of fellow nominees Emily Blunt, Penelope Cruz, Jodie Foster and Danielle Brooks.

“How lucky we are to be able to do what we do. For every actor still waiting in the wings, it's not a question of if, but when. Keep going.”

It was a successful evening for the TV comedy-drama The bearthe story of a star chef who returns to Chicago to run the family business after the death of his brother.

Ayo Edebiri and Allen White from The Bear

Stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri received Best Actor and Best Actress awards respectively, while the series won Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Edebiri said: “I'm going to butcher a James Baldwin quote because I heard it the other day, but the act of love is really an act of mirroring and I think that anything anyone sees in me and who is worth something is due to the people who love and support me.

“One of the greatest manifestations of this is The bear“.

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong won Best Actor and Best Actress in a Limited Series for their roles in Beefabout a duo who begin a life-changing feud after a road rage incident.

Actor Pedro Pascal looked visibly shocked and emotional as he took the stage to accept the award for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role in The last of us.

Pedro Pascal: “It’s false for several reasons”

“It's wrong for several reasons. I'm a little drunk, I thought I could get drunk. I'm making a fool of myself, but thank you very much for that,” Pascal told the audience, before becoming visibly emotional.

He then told host Tan France that he was going to celebrate the victory with a hug. Succession star Kieran Culkin as “revenge,” as the two made jokes at each other's expense during their awards season speeches.

The television juggernaut Successionabout warring siblings in a media dynasty, was named best ensemble for a drama series.

Star Alan Ruck said the cast had made “friends for life” and described it as “one last hurray” after the last series ended.

“Right now, you're looking at some of the luckiest people on the planet. And some of the most grateful,” he said. “Because not only did we work on one of the best TV shows of all time, but we made real life friends.

Estate Cast (L-R): Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin, J. Smith-Cameron, Scott Nicholson, Alexander Skarsgrd, Dagmara Dominczyk, Zoe Winters, Fisher Stevens, Nicholas Braun, Arian Moayed, Alan Ruck, Juliana Canfield, David Rasche and Justine Lupe

“I think the magic of Succession was that the writing was so fabulous that it inspired us all to come up with our A game from the very beginning, we started watching each other work, we caught lightning in a bottle. Lucky .”

Naomi Watts presented the series' In Memoriam segment, which paid tribute to actors including Harry Potter star Michael Gambon and Friends actor Matthew Perry.

Michael Cera, Colman Domingo, Hannah Waddingham and Idris Elba kicked off the SAG Awards ceremony, each performing in the traditional “I'm an Actor” segment, telling the audience a personal story of their entry into the 'industry.

Billie Eilish and Melissa McCarthy on stage at the SAG Awards

Billie Eilish appeared on stage to present an award with “super fan” Melissa McCarthy during a fun segment.

McCarthy noted that Eilish's mother was her first improv teacher and that she was pregnant with the singer at the time, before pulling out a pen to ask for a signature on her dress.

Eilish initially refused to ruin her “beautiful” dress, before agreeing to autograph her forehead while covering the actress's mouth to prevent her from fan-girling.

Source: Press Association