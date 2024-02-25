Back-to-work Hollywood actors present SAG Awards to Netflix | Hollywood

Fresh off their months-long strike, Hollywood stars gathered Saturday for the start of the prestigious Screen Actors Guild Awards, where another big night for “Oppenheimer” would surely even the Oscar race. HT Image

The 30th annual SAG Awards became the first awards show to be streamed globally on Netflix, likely to boost viewership and prestige for an event already considered a leading bellwether Oscars.

The mood was celebratory as members of SAG-AFTRA – the union that represents some 120,000 artists, including A-list stars – gathered in numbers for the first time since winning hard-fought gains earned from studios like Disney and Netflix during last year's work. stop.

“It is particularly meaningful to be here all together on this occasion, after having gone through a very difficult period with the strike,” said Idris Elba as he opened the gala.

“I want to take this moment to honor and appreciate all of you, here and here, watching at home, who have stood up for SAG-AFTRA in solidarity and support.”

Most likely to deliver the winners' speech later Saturday will be the cast of “Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan's epic drama about the father of the atomic bomb, which has been winning awards all season.

The film – which has already won top prizes at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, Director's Guild of America Awards and Britain's BAFTAs – is the favorite to win SAG-AFTRA's top prize, for best performance by a casting.

The win in this category led to the Best Picture Oscar for recent films such as “Parasite,” “CODA” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Most of the actors who vote for the SAG Awards also make up the largest voting bloc for the Oscars, which this year will take place on March 10.

“Oppenheimer” faces “Barbie,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “American Fiction” and “The Color Purple” for top honors.

In the best actress category, Emma Stone (“Poor Things”) and Lily Gladstone (“Killers”) are expected to battle it out for the prize, while Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”) and Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”) are at the top of the ranking. the best actor side.

Actress and supporting actor awards have gone consistently this season to Da'Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”) and Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”), and few are predicting a surprise in one or the other category during Saturday's gala.

Unlike other major award shows, the SAG Awards also recognize the best stunts.

The evening also puts the spotlight on television. The final season of “Succession” dominates the drama series nominations, while “The Bear” scored first comedy wins for stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri.

Presenters included Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Billie Eilish.

And Barbra Streisand, who has been busy promoting her recent memoir “My Name is Barbra,” will receive a lifetime achievement award from Jennifer Aniston.

Netflix has cautiously moved into the live events business in recent years, including a Chris Rock comedy special and a celebrity golf tournament.

But the SAG Awards deal marks the first time the platform has hosted an awards gala in Hollywood.

The move to Netflix from small US cable networks TBS and TNT gives the SAG Awards access to the streaming giant's 260 million subscribers – and involves no commercial breaks.

“Personally, I can't wait to come home and have Netflix recommend this series to me based on all the other things I've watched myself,” Elba joked.

