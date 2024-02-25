SAG Awards 2024: Oppenheimer wins first prize

Oppenheimer continued to roll out Hollywood's awards season on Saturday, taking home the top prize, for outstanding casting, as well as awards for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

As the Oscars As we get closer, Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic, already a Golden Globe and BAFTA winner, appears more and more like the hot favorite. The SAG Awards, one of the most telling predictors of the Oscars, will only add to Oppenheimer's momentum, the main Oscar nominee with 13 nods.

Kenneth Branagh, from left, David Krumholtz, Emily Blunt, Alden Ehrenreich, Robert Downey Jr., Josh Hartnett, Cillian Murphy, Casey Affleck and Benny Safdie accept the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for Oppenheimer at the during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The SAG Awards were broadcast live on Netflix, a first for a major Hollywood awards show. This brought significant changes to the centuries-old traditions of these ceremonies. There was no advertising. Profanity was allowed. (Don't say anything you wouldn't say in front of Oprah, Idris Elba said.) And winners were sometimes interviewed backstage by red carpet co-host Tan France, sometimes awkwardly, sometimes charmingly.

The SAG Awards don't always mean Oscar success. Two of the guild's last five winners (The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Black Panther) lost at the Oscars. But over the past two years, the SAG Awards' top five ensembles and four acting winners have matched with eventual Oscar winners, including the ensembles from Everything Everywhere All at Once and CODA.

Lily Gladstone accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for “Killers of the Flower Moon” at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Robert Downey Jr., winner of the awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for “Oppenheimer,” poses in the press room during the 30th annual of the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

This could mean that the SAGs offer a preview to the Oscars in two of the closest competitions: best actor and best actress.

The most exciting victory of the evening was achieved Lily Gladstone for actress in a leading role in Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorses. No category was more hotly contested, with analysts split evenly between Gladstone and Emma Stone for The Poor.

But Gladstone won on Saturday and the crowd erupted. Stone also stood up and applauded vigorously. Gladstone matters more than any other Oscar contender this year. His victory would be a first for Native Americans.

We bring empathy to a world that needs it so much, Gladstone said. It's so easy to distance yourself. It's so easy to shut down, to stop feeling. And we all courageously continue to feel. And it humanizes people. It brings people out of the shadows. This brings visibility.

Murphy and Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) were also seen going neck and neck. But Murphy has now won at the SAGs, BAFTAs and Globes, suggesting he clearly has the edge heading into the Oscars.

Downey Jr. and DaVine Joy Randolph each won for their supporting performances, solidifying their status as Oscar favorites.

Why me? Why now? Why do things seem to be going my way? said Downey Jr., accepting his first SAG Award for film performance. Unlike my fellow candidates, I will never tire of the sound of my own voice.

Davine Joy Randolph accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for The Holdovers during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Randolph's performance in Alexander Paynes The Leftovers was a breakthrough role for the 37-year-old actor. Today, she looks set to win the Oscar.

To all the actors still waiting in the wings for their chance, let me tell you: your life can change in a day, Randolph said. It's not a question of if, but when. Keep on going.

After more than two decades of airing on TNT and TBS with declining viewership, Netflix acquired the rights to broadcast the SAG Awards in early 2023. Netflix, a dominant force for years in awards season, also became host .

Personally, I can't wait to come home and have Netflix recommend this series to me based on all the other stuff I watch myself in, joked Idris Elba, the de facto host of the nights.

The TV awards went largely to the same shows that cleaned up at the Emmys and Golden Globes: The Bear (best comedy series ensemble, Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri ); Beef (Ali Wong, Steven Yeun); and the cast of Succession.

Ayo Edebiri accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for “The Bear” at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Ali Wong poses in the press room with the award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series for “Beef” during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Shrine Los Angeles Auditorium. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

One exception is Pedro Pascal, who won Best Male Actor in a Drama Series for The Last of Us over a trio of Succession stars.

This is false for several reasons, said a visibly stunned Pascal. I'm a little drunk. I thought I might get drunk.

Pedro Pascal accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for The Last of Us during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

This year, the SAG Awards follow a grueling strike lasting several months during which the SAG-AFTRA union fought a bitter battle on a number of issues. Much of the work stoppage was prompted by changes in the film and television industry brought about by streaming and a sea change led by Netflix.

Your solidarity ignited workers around the world, sparking what will forever be remembered as a hot summer of work, said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. It was a landmark moment in the history of our unions.

The new streaming platform was sure to shine even more light on one of the most closely watched predictors of the Oscars. Voting for the Oscars ends Tuesday.

Barbra Streisand captured the public's attention while accepting a lifetime achievement award, presented by Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper.

I remember dreaming of being an actress when I was a teenager, sitting in my bed in Brooklyn with a pint of iced coffee and a movie magazine, said Streisand, who remembers being fascinated by my first crush, Marlon Brando.

Streisand also took a moment to pay tribute to Hollywood's Jewish pioneers.

Today, I dream of a world where such prejudices are a thing of the past, she said.

The Saturday show was one of Netflix's most significant forays into live streaming events. Netflix has already organized a live Chris Rock comedy speciala celebrity golf tournament and a live Love Is Blind reunion episode that was marred by technical difficulties. But Netflix is ​​preparing to do more. On March 3, it will broadcast a live tennis event.





Watch live from the red carpet at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP