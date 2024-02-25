Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's dream wedding; Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli welcomes their baby boy Akaay





In this busy lifestyle, you unintentionally miss reading your favorite entertainment news. But Pinkvilla is here to save you. Here's another Sunday to recap the top news from the Bollywood industry that has been creating buzz throughout this week. From Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani getting married in South Goa to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcoming their baby boy Akaay; Let's quickly read the 7 best Bollywood news of the week. Here are the 7 best Bollywood journalists of the week 1. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding in Goa On February 21, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had a fairytale wedding at ITC Grand Goa in South Goa in the presence of their family members, friends and several Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra, and others. After their wedding, the newlyweds posed together for the paparazzi. They shared their dream wedding photo featuring sponge Bin Tere. 2. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome their baby boy Akaay On February 20, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced that they welcomed their baby boy Akaay on February 15. Sharing the news on their Instagram accounts, they wrote: “With lots of happiness and hearts full of love, we are happy to inform everyone that on February 15th, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and baby brother of Vamika in this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time of our lives. We request that you please respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude. Virat and Anushka” 3. Kiara Advani is “very excited” to be part of Don 3 In a statement, Kiara Advani opened up about her role in the upcoming Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh. Expressing her happiness, Kiara shared, “I think it was a conscious decision; I wanted to do something different. I wanted to change it for myself, and it was a genre I wanted to get into throw.” She added: “And that's the exciting thing, right? As an actor, you're constantly playing different characters and making the world believe that's who you are. Preparing for the film will be difficult, but I have time to do this. I'm very excited, I've never done an action movie, so. 4. Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur name their son Vardaan Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur posted a collaborative post on their Instagram to share a glimpse of their baby boy's face. In this heartwarming photo, the baby can be seen snuggled in his mother's arms, while his father looks on adorably. The photo was apparently taken after a poop, as both parents have a teeka adorning their foreheads. In the next picture, the couple revealed that their little one's name is Vardaan, which means a blessing for which one is deeply grateful. Sharing the photos, they wrote, “Nothing short of a blessing. We named him VARDAAN!!!” 5.Rihanna, Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant's pre-wedding According to News18, the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are expected to be graced by renowned international personalities such as Rihanna and magician David Blaine. Alongside them, the event will feature exceptional performances from some of India's most prominent musicians, including Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Pritam, Hariharan, Ajay-Atul, and many more. 6.Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra reunite on Pathaan 2 Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return as Pathaan, as Aditya Chopra has confirmed that Pathaan 2 is the eighth installment of his ambitious spy universe. Fans can't wait to see SRK's magic again on the big screens. 7. Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor Rituraj Singh passed away at 59 Renowned actor Rituraj Singh, known for his roles in TV shows like Anupamaa and films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, died on Tuesday morning at his residence following a cardiac arrest. He was 59 years old. Several Bollywood celebrities such as Kajol, Varun Dhawan and others mourned the loss of the actor. READ ALSO : Anushka Sharma's Kids Vamika-Akaay, Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Marie, and Bipasha Basu's Angel Devi Have THIS in Common

