Cillian Murphy wins best actor at SAG Awards and now appears almost invincible Oscar favorite The Irish Times

Oppenheimer won the top prize, Best Motion Picture Cast, and Cillian Murphy won Best Motion Picture Actor at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

Cillian Murphy was named Best Actor at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles for his lead performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Murphy spoke with dignity as he received the acting statuette. “It's extremely special because it's coming from you guys,” he told his fellow performers. Twenty-eight years ago, I was trying to become an actor. I was a failed musician and I felt like an intruder. But now, looking closely and looking at all of you here today, I know that I am part of something truly wonderful.

Paul Giamatti, nominated for Alexander Paynes's The Holdovers, had been considered a slightly more likely winner at SAG. By placing him in the position, Murphy, last weekend's Bafta winner, now appears to be a near-unstoppable favorite for next month's equivalent Oscar.

On the other hand, the race for best actress has opened up a little. Lily Gladstone, who plays a convict Native American in Martin Scorses' Killers of the Flower Moon, beat out Emma Stone, favorite in the Irish production Poor Things, to win the award for female actress in a motion picture. Gladstone seemed to have stumbled in the Oscar race when she failed to even secure a Bafta nomination. But now she's back. Thank you to all the compassionate souls in this room and to all the storytellers here tonight, Gladstone said. Continue to speak your truth. Continue to stand up for each other.

Oppenheimer had a good night, also winning Best Casting in a Film and, for Robert Downey jnr, Best Supporting Actor. Downey jnr, who plays antagonist Lewis Strauss in Nolan's film, has been perfecting his speech game throughout the season. Unlike my fellow nominees, I will never tire of the sound of my own voice, he said on the podium.

DaVine Joy Randolph, seemingly unbeatable at every ceremony this season, won Best Supporting Actress for her turn as a grieving mother in The Holdovers. How lucky are we to be able to do what we do? she says. In what other profession are people able to live so many lives and touch so many hearts of those they have never met? Randolph and Downey jnr look certain to repeat this at the Oscars. The overall prize helped strengthen Oppenheimer's hold on the best picture Oscar.

This year's ceremony, a fun and informal affair, was, for the first time, streamed on Netflix. This meant no advertising and it also allowed, unthinkable on America's puritanical network television, a certain amount of swearing on stage. Don't say anything you wouldn't say in front of Oprah, Idris Elba said in the opening. Damn, it's Oprah! Amiable chaos situated the show somewhere between the Oscars and the ramshackle Golden Globes. I'm a little drunk. I thought I might get drunk! said The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal after winning Best Male Actor in a Drama Series. It's a fucking incredible honor. Were on Netflix.

Other winners in the television section included Ayo Edebiri, self-proclaimed honorary Irishwoman, who won best female actor in a comedy for The Bear. This show also won the award for casting in a comedy series. One last hurray, said Alan Ruck, who plays the desperate Connor Roy in Succession, as the profane saga won the award for casting in a drama series.

Organized for the first time in 1994, the SAG Awards are a relatively new edition compared to the Oscar race. From the beginning, however, they have offered reasonably reliable guidance on which rewards are most important. The electorate, made up of members of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra), overlaps considerably with that of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which chooses Oscars. The acting branch of the academy is, by far, the largest. Last year, all four Sag winners in the film section repeated their bids for the Oscars. Everything Everywhere all at Once, which won the overall award, also won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

This year's awards were special, following a strike organized by Sag-Aftra, which shut down the industry in late summer and fall 2023. Fran Drescher, the organization's charismatic president, delivered a moving speech to his troops. You survived the longest strike in the history of our unions with courage and conviction, she said. The journey was arduous. This came with great sacrifice and unrelenting stress. Your collective dignity and perseverance to stand up and say We Deserve Better Because We Are Better has resulted in a historic billion-dollar deal.

Good news for Team Murphy on the other side of the Atlantic as well: Emily Watson won the Best Supporting Actor award at the Berlin Film Festival for her turn opposite Corkman in Small Things Like These by Tim Mielants. Based on a novel by Claire Keegan, the poignant drama, co-produced by Murphy, opened the festival, one of the three major festivals in Europe, alongside Venice and Cannes, to enthusiastic reviews on February 15. “I had a ringside seat to watch Cillian Murphy unravel, and it was truly a privilege,” Watson said. He dreamed that I was going to be in the movie, and here I am. The English actor plays a mother superior in a film touching on the revelations concerning the Magdalene Laundries.

Attention now turns to the Oscars ceremony on March 10 in Hollywood.