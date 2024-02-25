Entertainment
Lohanny Santos: A Gen Z grad who went viral on TikTok now sees herself in Hollywood
When Gen Z graduate and aspiring influencer Lohanny Santos took to the streets of New York City with a stack of resumes earlier this month, she was at her wit's end.
I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm unemployed,' the 26-year-old recalls the now-viral moment for Fortune. I'm trying to pursue TikTok, I haven't made any money, I have to be realistic with myself.
Santos says she unexpectedly lost the babysitting job she had held since 2020 in November, and as money for her rent and bills dried up, she came to the conclusion that her dream of becoming an influencer could be finished.
So she went door to door in New York in a last-ditch attempt to find a job, after failing on sites like Indeed and LinkedIn.
But Santos quickly reported to her TikTok fans that even with a dual degree in communications and theater, as well as three languages up her sleeve, she was still getting turned down for jobs.
This is the most humbling moment I have ever felt in my life,” Santos cried.
Her candid video struck a generational chord.
Within hours of posting the video, it racked up millions of views and her subscriber count tripled virtually overnight. Santos went from 50,000 subscribers to 160,000 and counting.
Many of them shared their stories with me and told me they were in the same situation as me, she says. Fortune. They still can't find work.
What happened after his viral video
Before long, Santos' inbox was full of opportunities. Her followers were sending her referral links to join their business, and she landed her first brand partnership with a birth control pill company.
I definitely received over 2,000 emails, she said. It was intense.
One crazy offer that delighted Santos came from a California company that offered to pay for her moving and dog-sitting expenses if she would just come see what (her) office looks like.
But the offer disappeared as quickly as it arrived in his mail.
So is Santos officially out of the job market? Yes, but it's not because she landed a full-time position.
Landing a two-day-a-week social media consultant role and a branding deal with a birth control pill company further fueled Santos' motivation to become a TikTok star, even if the big bucks didn't not arriving yet.
I feel like for me it’s just beginning,” she said.
Aiming to be the next Addison Rae
Santos aspires to be the next Addison Raean influencer who rose to fame on the app in 2019.
Today, Rae is the fifth most followed person on TikTok, having amassed over 88.6 million fans on the app. She's also set to star in the film Animal lovers alongside Ryan Reynolds.
Just seeing a regular girl become so well established in Hollywood or the social media space makes me wonder: I'm a regular girl, and if TikTok can give people such opportunities, then why can't it not happen to me? Santos said.
I want opportunities to live a creative life, to do all the things I dream of, whether it's acting in a movie, being a full-time content creator or being in a Super Bowl commercial, she adds.
I consider myself one of the biggest stars in Hollywood
As Santos recently learned while looking for a job in real life, becoming a TikTok star is a lot harder than expected.
I really hoped it would happen sooner, she laments. I was hoping this would happen by the time I downloaded TikTok.
Becoming an overnight sensation was three years in the making for Santos, who says she posted every day but was stuck in a 200-view prison.
Santos even deleted her account and started from scratch five times, convinced that her account was broken because it hadn't gone viral yet.
After the fifth one, I was like, okay, maybe my account isn't broken, she said.
Her first taste of virality came when she hopped on TikToks tube girl trend last September.
For the first time, my videos no longer had 200 views, but millions, she says. Yet momentum has been slower when it comes to follower counts.
Callum McCahon, executive director of strategy at Born Socials, cautions those who aspire to viral fame: You might go viral on TikTok from a hit video and think that's it, but maintaining that interest is really difficult.
There is certainly still a big chasm between creators who make one-off deals with brands and those who make long-term deals with significant compensation.
Nonetheless, Santos, now armed with a talented agent to Badly managed Los Angeles and almost 165,000 subscribers following his experience of unemployment, I feel like people are finally seeing in me what I've always seen in myself.
I've always been so hardworking and so ambitious and I see myself on TV screens, I see myself on red carpets, I see myself being a top influencer like Addison Rae, I see myself as one of the most big Hollywood stars, I see myself in the spotlight and I feel like for the first time people can see that in me.
Gen Z's Risky Obsession with Succeeding on TikTok
Santos' ambitions to become a TikTok star may seem unusual to older generations, but it's trendy among those his age.
If you type How to make money on TikTok into the Google search bar, you will get over 1.2 billion results. Last year, it was one of the most searched side hustles on Google, and its popularity shows no signs of waning.
Years of data Now back it up: More than half of Gen Z says they would become full-time influencers if given the opportunity, and that percentage has only increased in the past few years. investigations dating back to 2019.
Despite TikTok's massive pool of more than 1 billion users vying for attention, interest in making money with the app reached unprecedented levels in January, with an increase of 73 % of Google searches compared to January 2023.
I see the life that people lead, that they show on social networks where they have the freedom to wake up whenever they want, to do what they want, explains Santos. Some of them, all they seem to do is go shopping. I want to spend as much time as I want with my dog and post whenever I want.
The appetite for a relatively stress-free life on social media follows various TikTok-led trends that encourage workers to quietly quit, take a lazy girl job, and manifest their best life.
However, experts warn that social media stardom is an ambition Gen Z should probably avoid.
The chances of actually succeeding on any form of media are minimal. Ergo, we can advise against trying, says Dr. Franziska Franklecturer at the European School of Management and Technology who has been teaching world leaders how to influence for over 15 years and author of 24 carat success.
Even if you achieve substantial success in the industry, Frank warns that it could come at the expense of your happiness.
Being on TikTok catapults you into the public eye, she says, adding that the health danger comes less from the industry and more from how you need to be seen by others.
This provides even more incentive to compare yourself to others in terms of followers, impact and visibility, she says. And the research is clear: comparing yourself to others will make you unhappy.
Manfred Kets de Vriespsychoanalyst and professor at INSEAD, outlines the myriad mental health issues that can strike those who use social media excessively, including reduced satisfaction with their appearance, low self-evaluation, mood states negative feelings, feelings of insecurity and general feelings of anxiety. .
Added to their feeling of discomfort is the feeling of being invaded, he warned.
Several successful influencers have publicly struggled with their mental health, including TikTok sensation Dixie DAmelio, who spoken franklyabout extreme anxiety, depression and loss of will to live.
Extremely Online, a recent bestseller by pioneering digital culture journalist Taylor Lorenz, profiles many of the first wave of female online influencers now struggling with mental health issues.
