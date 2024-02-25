Bollywood | Pop stars: Yami Gautam and Priyamani reflect women's power in Section 370

It’s a heartwarming curtain raiser for International Women’s Day. Besides Yami Gautam and Priyamani who establish themselves as powerful women in Article 370, February 16 was a special day for dads and daughters. Raveena Tandon was at the helm when the Ravi Tandon chowk was unveiled next to the PVR cinema in Juhu. It was she who had pursued the idea of ​​a chowk in the name of her late father with Mumbai MPs Ashish Shelar and Ameet Satam. With her daughter Rasha by her side, Raveena asked her mother Veena to inaugurate it and ensured that this little potlis of prasad were distributed to the many journalists present on the road. Ravi Tandon would have been proud of her.

An hour later, it was the three Kolhapure sisters Shivangi, Padmini and Tejaswini with classical music in their blood who hosted an evening in memory of their father Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure. Concerts of Vidushi Jyoti Hegde, the only woman Rudra Veena Country player and singer Savaniee Ravindrra has kept his legacy alive. A 150 year old man Rudra Veena which belongs to the Kolhapure family was in the spotlight on stage. The evening was classic and vintage.

A week later, another father's chest swelled as Amazon began streaming Poacher, a crime thriller about the brutal ivory killings in Kerala. Created by Emmy Award winner Richie Mehta, the man who made the Crime in Delhi series, Poacher was supported by Alia Bhatts Eternal Sunshine, the production house she started with her sister Shaheen.

Mahesh Bhatt tells me, “As a father, seeing my daughters Alia, Pooja and Shaheen’s deep love for animals fills me with immense pride. Their connection with nature has always been deep. Alias ​​​​'s participation as executive producer of the poaching web series demonstrates its commitment to wildlife protection. His passion for environmental conservation reflects his compassion and empathy. As a father, I am impressed by his courage, his vision and his determination to create a better world.

Well done, Alia, for putting fame to good use.

***

Twice in the last month, Ameen Sayani's son Rajil wanted to schedule a meeting with me to contribute to his father's autobiography. Both times I was traveling, so we froze on Monday the 26th. But with Ameen passing six days before the meeting, I guess there will be another postponement.

Ameen had a wonderful store of stories. He often spoke to me about Rama, his Hindu wife from Kashmir, and how neither of them had abandoned their religion. It was a

a lifelong commitment, he was by her side throughout a long illness. Ameen also welcomed Jyoti, her daughter-in-law, with the same warmth.

Ameen used to compare our Star and style awards for which I not only had to work in tandem with him to finalize the progress and the scenario but also stay by his side throughout the evening. He would teasingly call me Vividh Bharti. Because of the comfort he enjoyed with the stars, it was easy for him to express himself at will when, for example, Ashok Kumar and Mehmood did an impromptu article together or Raj Kapoor spontaneously danced with my editor after receiving his award. Those were such lovely times.

Although famous for its first sentence siblingAmeen's seductive voice on the mic and charming chivalry in person floored most of the women.

One afternoon, three friends and I took Ameen to lunch. He smiled as he said he was the luckiest man in the room to be solo with four women.

Ameen personally wrote his autobiography and Rajil often assured me that his father had completed it. It was more than three years ago. I wonder what Rajils' plans will be now, after delaying the autobiography for too long. I wish it had been published while Ameen was alive. Goodbye to the gentleman with the golden voice.

Bharathi S. Pradhan is a journalist and senior author