Is Illinois' Film Tax Credit Luring Hollywood to the Heartland?

A burgundy Chevrolet was towed and filmed turning on North Street in Elgin while crews filmed scenes for the FX series Fargo.

Rick West/[email protected], 2019

While Chicago has long been used as a go-to location for fictional and real-life settings, the suburbs have also become a destination for film and television companies seeking a specific look.

Illinois can be anything but a desert, said Christine Dudley, executive director of the Illinois Production Alliance. There's the architecture, the lake, the suburbs, the forest reserves and even the farmland. And all this within a few minutes of each other.

But what makes the suburbs and other parts of the state so attractive are the good deals producers get for filming in Illinois.

HBO's Somebody Somewhere starring Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller is filmed in the suburbs, primarily in Warrenville and Lockport.

Courtesy of HBO

The state's Film Production Tax Credit allows qualified productions to receive a 30% transferable tax break on most production costs and certain salaries. Producers can also receive 15% more for hiring workers living in economically disadvantaged areas. In return, these productions generate jobs and attract companies from outside the region.

According to a new report commissioned by the Dudleys Group, the state's film incentive is Hollywood's biggest box office draw. A survey of producers included in the report indicates that more than 90 percent of productions filmed in Illinois would not have happened without this incentive.

Productions are all looking for where the incentive is, which is No. 1, said Peter Hawley, director of the Illinois Film Office. And we have a very strong one.

Many recent productions benefit from this.

A few years ago, producers of the television series Fargo used Elgin and other suburbs to stand in for Kansas City. Acclaimed director David Fincher transformed downtown St. Charles in upstate New York for his recent Netflix film, The Killer. And parts of Warrenville and Lockport are used as stand-ins for Manhattan, Kansas, in the HBO series Somebody, Somewhere.

Hawley notes that in 2022, nearly $700 million in film, television and commercial production spending was eligible for the incentive program, receiving $207 million in tax credits.

One of the first things we ask on the forms is why Illinois? Hawley said. It's almost always because of the tax credit, because something that was going to cost you $1 million now costs $700,000.

Illinois is one of 37 states to offer some form of production incentive, according to the report. However, some critics and researchers question the value of these tax incentives, not only in Illinois, but nationally.

There are common challenges in measuring the economic value of this type of incentive, said Austin Berg, vice president of marketing at the Illinois Policy Institute, a conservative think tank that analyzes and tracks public finances. What would be the economic benefit if you reduced the tax bill for all businesses by $200 million instead of just one industry?

A Report of the National Conference of State Legislatures in 2022 showed that some states are losing money from film production incentive programs.

Analyzes of these programs in California, Pennsylvania, and Virginia indicated that these states were not achieving the expected results.

We found that the costs exceeded the benefits, the California Legislative Analyst's Office wrote. We concluded that about a third of the projects receiving credit would likely have been done here whether or not they received the grant.

However, it's not just about what producers get, supporters of the incentive program say. There is a greater benefit to the state's economy than just the costs of film production, Dudley said.

According to the new report, for every dollar that Illinois credits to a production, that production is responsible for $6.81 returned to the state's economy, either directly, indirectly, or induced by the production.

The Bear, which tells the story of a chef (Jeremy Allen White, left) who returns to Chicago to run his brother's sandwich shop, is filmed in the city and showcases its food scene.

Photo courtesy of FX

Induced returns include any type of tourism revenue generated by the popularity of a film or television show. The Bear on Hulu is a critical hit set in Chicago and sparked a culinary tourism industry in the city.

There are also many bus tours offering trips through Chicago and the suburbs of famous filming locations.

However, NCSL researchers say it is difficult to precisely quantify the extent to which cinema development benefits state tourism.

Still, industry officials say all the benefits count.

Illinois' return on investment is one of the highest in the country, but it's difficult to compare because not all incentive programs are apples to apples, Dudley said.

In fact, Illinois' model is different from most other states.

Because it's a tax credit and not a rebate, the money stays in Illinois, Hawley said. We don't just hand you a bag of cash when the shoot is over.

The credit is also transferable, so it can be sold to other business entities that owe state taxes, Hawley noted.

Although the Illinois Production Alliance report makes suggestions that could ease the situation for producers, such as eliminating the cap on qualifying revenues and removing a sunset provision for the program in 2032, Hawley believes that the The state remains well positioned to compete for new film, television and commercial projects in the future.

We are expanding, he said. We launched a workforce training program after it was delayed by COVID. We're in this for the long haul.