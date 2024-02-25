Cillian Murphy's 2024 Best Actor Oscar Chances Now Have Huge Advantage After Past 10 Years

Summary Cillian Murphy's SAG Award win boosts his chances of winning an Oscar in 2024.

Cillian Murphy was already leading the Best Actor category in 2024. Oscars For Oppenheimer, and his latest awards success makes his Oscar win even more likely. More than a decade after becoming famous for his role in the 2002 horror film 28 days laterCillian Murphy finally received his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his portrayal of the title character in Christopher Nolan's 2023 film. Oppenheimer. Murphy's nomination for best actor is one of OppenheimerThe 13 nominations for the 2024 Oscars, including best film.

At the 2024 Oscars, J. Robert Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy faces off against Paul Giamatti for LeftoversColman Domingo for RustinJeffrey Wright for American fictionand Bradley Cooper for Maestro in the Best Actor category. Based on the results of the 2023-2024 awards season so far, the two favorites for the best actor award at the 96th Academy Awards were Murphy and Giamatti. However, the 2024 SAG Awards just gave the biggest indication of who is most likely to win at the Oscars.





Cillian Murphy's Best Actor Oscar Win Much More Likely After 2024 SAG Awards

Cillian Murphy winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture at the 2024 SAG Awards streaming on Netflix all but confirms that he will win Best Actor at the Oscars. The SAG Awards have been used as a reliable indicator of the results of the Oscars acting category. Murphy now has an incredible chance of winning the Oscar for best actor this year. Over the past decade, Almost all Best Actor Oscar winners have also won Best Actor at the SAG Awards.





Robert Downey, Jr. also won the 2024 SAG Award for Best Supporting Actor for

Oppenheimer

and is nominated in the same category at the 2024 Oscars.

Since 2014, only two actors who won the SAG Award for Best Actor did not ultimately win in that category at the Oscars in the same year, and both were debated as snubs at the latter ceremony. Denzel Washington won Best Actor at the SAG Awards for Fences but lost at the 2017 Oscars to Casey Affleck, while Chadwick Boseman posthumously won Best Actor at the SAG Awards for Ma Rainey's black background but lost in the category to Anthony Hopkins at the Oscars in 2021. Therefore, It would be a major upset if Cillian Murphy lost Best Actor at the 2024 Oscars.





