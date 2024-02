The Devil Wears Prada reunion at the SAG Awards, Zendaya-Timothee takeover in Seoul: Hollywood journalists of the week

Hollywood stars didn't hold back and treated their fans to a week filled with glamorous reunions, public displays of affection and glitzy award shows. From Meryl Streep Anne Hathaway and Emilie Blunt “The Devil Wears Prada” on the SAG Awards stage with Zenday and Timothee Chalamet serving fashion goals in Seoul here is a list of hollywood journalists of the week.

THE The Devil Wears Prada REUNION at the 2024 SAG Awards



Seventeen years after the release of the iconic comedy-drama “The Devil Wears Prada,” Hollywood witnessed a heartwarming reunion as Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt took the stage at the 2024 SAG Awards. , known for its iconic film roles as Miranda Priestly, Andrea Sachs and Emily Charlton came together to present an award, making it a memorable occasion for fans around the world.

Zendaya and Timothe Chalamet invest Seoul in style



Around the world, in Seoul, the international portion of “Dune: Part 2” promotions kicked off with Zendaya, Timothe Chalamet and Austin Butler putting their best foot forward when it comes to fashion. The stars of the upcoming sci-fi epic have made fans around the world swoon over their impeccable fashion choices. The promotion stop in Seoul followed the film's world premiere in London last weekend.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce take their romance to the antipodes



NFL star Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift packed on the PDA during their romantic date night at Sydney Zoo. Joined by Sabrina Carpenter, the couple were filmed exploring zoo attractions, feeding kangaroos and more. Just when fans thought the couple couldn't get any cuter, Travis established himself as the perfect cheerleader and won hearts for his adorable antics during Taylor's Eras tour.

John Cena proves he is the ULTIMATE Shah Rukh Khan fan



In a heartfelt show of admiration, wrestling icon John Cena paid tribute to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, sharing a photo of the legendary actor in his iconic pose. Cena's public declaration of affection sparked a wave of humor and appreciation among fans. The sweet gesture came after Cena was seen enthusiastically singing Khan's classic song 'Bholi Si Surat' from the film 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. The video eventually went viral online with fans declaring Cena as the “ultimate” SRK fan.

Deepika Padukone makes her BAFTA red carpet debut



Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) in a shimmering saree. As the host of the awards show, the actress made a striking statement with her choice of couture sari and custom jewelry by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Padukone's decision to embrace her cultural roots rather than opting for conventional Western attire on the world stage has garnered admiration and applause from desi fans on and off social media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/english/hollywood/news/devil-wears-prada-reunion-at-sag-awards-zendaya-timothees-seoul-takeover-hollywoods-newsmakers-of-the-week/articleshow/107978975.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos