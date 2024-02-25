Entertainment
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's daily routine
- Twitter and Block co-founder Jack Dorsey balanced running both companies with a rigorous routine.
- Dorsey's routine included waking up early, meditating, exercising and fasting.
- Dorsey stepped down as CEO of Twitter in 2021, but continues to lead Block.
What does it take to run two businesses at once? Twitter and Block co-founder Jack Dorsey once balanced the responsibilities of running both companies with waking up early in the morning and lots of meditation.
Dorsey said during a Product Hunt live chat in 2015 that he typically had 18-hour days, waking up around 5 a.m. and finishing the day at 11 p.m.
“I'm looking to establish a consistent routine,” Dorsey said in 2015. “The same thing every day.”
During his time as CEO of Twitter and Square, Dorsey said during the 2015 live chat that he would start his day with 30 minutes of meditation and would follow it with a series of seven-minute workouts.
Dorsey tweeted a workout routine from the New York Times in 2013, the circuit workout requires just a chair and a wall and includes everything from jumping jacks to planks and wall sits.
In 2019, Dorsey said in a podcast interview with Ben Greenfield that he meditated for about an hour every morning and instead started waking up at 6:15.
“I will say that my routine today is completely different than it was three years ago, but I feel like a lot of it is based on what I'm going through right now in terms of stress and what I have to do every day,” he told Greenfield.
After a morning cup of coffee, Dorsey would walk the five miles to Twitter's office in San Francisco, according to a recent Twitter book, “Battle for the bird.”
“He would put on a pair of running sandals, grab his phone, and walk the five miles through the streets of San Francisco to Twitter's downtown headquarters, rain or shine,” the reporter wrote. Bloomberg, Kurt Wagner, in his book, adding that the technical manager listened to podcasts or audiobooks while walking for more than an hour.
Dorsey was also known for his “wake me up” cocktail, according to Wagner. The drink included lemon juice and Himalayan salt, the book says. Some Twitter employees even tried the cocktail at the company's 2018 retreat, according to the book.
Typically, Dorsey split his day between the two companies, spending his mornings on Twitter and his afternoons and nights working at Square, his fintech company, according to Wagner.
In 2012, Dorsey told Fast Company he divided his weeks into themes in order to manage the management of the two companies.
It went something like this:
Monday Management
Tuesday Product, engineering and design
Wednesday Marketing, growth and communication
THURSDAY Partnership and developers
Friday Business and culture
SATURDAY Day off
Sunday Strategy
“It works in 24-hour blocks. On days starting with 'T,' I start on Twitter in the morning, then go to Square in the afternoon,” he told Fast Company.
Dorsey also incorporates fasting into his schedule. In the 2019 podcast, the billionaire said he only ate one meal a day and fasted all weekend, adding that the first time he tried the practice he got the impression of having hallucinations.
“It was a strange state. But as I did it the next two times, it became so obvious to me how much our days are centered around meals and how important the experience I had was that of a much longer fast, at which point time really slowed down,” he said.
He later told Wired in 2020 that he eats seven meals a week, but he only eats dinner, which he consumes around 6:30 p.m.
Dorsey also told the publication that he opts for a sauna and ice bath every day.
Dorsey served as CEO of Twitter from 2007 to 2008 and from 2015 to 2021. He co-founded Square in 2009 and continues to lead the company, which has since changed its name to Block.
A spokesperson for Block did not respond to a request for comment before publication.
