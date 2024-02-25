Shane Gillis bombs with Down syndrome monologue from SNL and gay jokes

There was a big elephant in the room when Shane Gillis took the stage to host Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he spoke about it immediately. I actually got fired from this show a while ago, but you know, don't look for that, he told viewers. Please. Don't even worry.

Gillis then quickly brought up how he probably should have become a high school football coach, followed by a joke about his father being a volunteer assistant high school girls basketball coach, which made not be well. I thought it was great, whatever,” he laughed. I thought it was going to be a big hit here.

This was the recurring sentiment throughout the monologue. While the lack of laughter may not have seemed all that noticeable to viewers at home, we know from previous episodes that it often seems much worse from the performers' perspective.

Gillis certainly seemed to be feeling the heat as he joked about being his mother's gay best friend as a child, before discovering masturbation. He also spoke about having family members with Down syndrome, repeating clips from his recent Netflix special. Most of the humor is exactly what Gillis fans have come to expect, and most of his jokes, especially those about the happiness of people with Down syndrome, are much more empathetic than his reputation suggests. But unfortunately for Gillis, it seems the comedy his usual audience enjoys just isn't working as well at 30 Rock.

Look, I don't have any material that can be broadcast on television, okay? he joked at one point. In another, he used the word retard in a joke, the silent response still deafening. But Gillis seemed to take the lukewarm response in his stride. To any fans or critics who expected bitterness following his 2019 release, Gillis offered nothing.

Gillis' monologue comes at the end of several weeks of criticism surrounding his hosting gig, from both his critics and fans. Many expressed their disappointment with SNL choosing to bring back someone they fired for making racist and homophobic comments, not to mention using his podcast to passively promote holocaust deniers and 9/11 truthers. It seemed that SNL was engaging in its annual cynical ratings ploy of featuring a controversial right-wing figure regardless of what members of its regular audience think.

As for Gillis fans, the news of his hosting gig was received as much-needed vindication, as an admission by SNL that it was a mistake to fire him in the first place. Many of Gillis' most vocal fans celebrated the news as a victory against woke cancel culture, a final moment for sticking to the libs as humility. SNL He returned to Gillis to ask for forgiveness. (Gillis, for his part, has repeatedly said that he understands the show's decision and don't hold grudges.)

Inexplicably stuck in the middle of this controversy throughout the last month, SNL actor Bowen Yang. Yang's only crime is that his status as the show's first gay Asian cast member made Gillis' initial hiring alongside him even more egregious, given that Gillis was under fire for using homophobic and anti-gay slurs. -Asians. With Yang's incredibly mild displays of disapproval of some of the show's recent guest appearances, he has unwittingly become a figurehead for the supposed social justice warrior snowflake that the anti-woke crowd hates most, at least in the minds of many Gillis fans.

Bowen Yang on suicide watch, joked one of the top comments in the Shane Gillis subreddit when his hosting gig was first announced. He'll stand so angry in the corner, said another answer. All this despite the fact that Yang has never done or said anything against Gillis. The two follow each other on Instagram and Yangs I liked a few of Gillis’ articles.; Obviously, the conflict between the two is a figment of the Internet's imagination.

Gillis' willingness to play nice in his monologue shouldn't come as a huge surprise to those who watched his popular Netflix special, Beautiful dogs. It's a special that confirms that when Gillis is on stage, he has little interest in being a provocative cultural warrior against wokeism, whatever that term means. His special includes a segment in which he mocks America's inaction on gun control, rejects right-wing fearmongering about gays in the military, and delivers a lengthy piece on George Washington filled with damning reminders that this guy was a slave-owning nutcase. He may have a right-wing aesthetic and a penchant for bold one-liners, which certainly gives his fans the impression that he sticks to libraries, but the substance of his jokes would fit right in on Michael Che's side from the Weekend Update desk.

So, does this monologue have the same victory lap vibe as Monologue by Norm MacDonald, 1999 after his dismissal? Not quite, because there doesn't seem to have ever been any real conflict between Gillis and the people running the show. As Gillis explained on the Joe Rogans Podcast in 2021, Lorne Michaels initially resisted calls to fire him. [Lorne] It was like if we just take you to the first episode, people will see that you're not shit, Gillis revealed.

Perhaps if the criticism hadn't continued to escalate as it did, Michaels would have kept Gillis, regardless of any racist or homophobic comments he had made in the past. After all, this is the same guy who let Donald Trump host in 2015, despite the casting's obvious discomfort.

Despite its reputation among conservatives as an unconditionally liberal institution, SNL has always been run primarily as a business, even if that conflicts with the values ​​and beliefs of its actors or audience. Ultimately, Gillis didn't need to take jabs at the show's expense in his monologue, because SNL was never really against him in the first place.