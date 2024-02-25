Oppenheimer's film dominates SAG Awards, while Streisand wins lifetime awardExBulletin







. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Christopher Nolan's biopic Oppenheimer dominated the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards ceremony on Saturday, where several winners paid tribute to last year's actors' strike. Cillian Murphy won Best Actor, Robert Downey Jr received Best Supporting Actor and the Oppenheimer Ensemble won Outstanding Performance by a Cast. Speaking at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Irish star Murphy said he was proud to receive the award from his fellow professionals. He said: “Twenty-eight years ago, when I was trying to become an actor, I was a failed musician and felt extremely like an intruder. But looking at all of you here today, I know I be part of something truly wonderful.” Oppenheimer chronicles the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, often called “the father of the atomic bomb.” Accepting the award for outstanding casting, British actor Sir Kenneth Branagh praised the actors' union strike, which delayed many projects in Hollywood last year. “Thank you for fighting for us, thank you for every member of Sag-Aftra whose support and sacrifice allows us to be here better than before,” he said.

. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone was named best leading actress and also spoke about the strike. “This has been a difficult year for all of us,” Gladstone said in his speech. “I’m so proud that we got here in solidarity with all of our other unions.” The SAG Awards are often considered a good prediction for who will win the Academy Awards, which take place on March 10. Even though Murphy is the favorite to win Best Actor, the race for Best Actress is closer. Gladstone is a favorite, but she's up against Poor Things star Emma Stone for the award. Holdovers star Da'Vine Joy Randolph won best supporting actress, and Oppenheimer's Robert Downey Jr. was named best supporting actor. On television, Succession won best ensemble drama cast for its fourth and final season, while The Bear was named best ensemble comedy cast.

. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Barbra Streisand received this year's Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper. Recalling her youth, Streisand said: “I didn't like reality, I wanted to be in movies. Even though I knew I didn't look like the other women on screen. My mother told me 'you better learn to type'. But I didn't listen. And somehow it all came true. Tributes were paid to Matthew Perry, Harry Belafonte, Sir Michael Gambon, Tina Turner, Angus Cloud, Glenda Jackson, Alan Arkin, Julian Sands, Lance Reddick, Lee Sun-kyun, Tom Wilkinson, Andre Braugher and Chita Rivera at the show In Memoriam. segment.

. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP The stars of The Devil Wears Prada, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, came together to present the first prize of the evening, performing a sketch repeating several of the most famous lines from their film, almost 20 years later its exit. London actor Idris Elba hosted the 30th SAG Awards, which were broadcast for the first time on Netflix. “Personally, I can't wait to come home and have Netflix recommend this series to me,” he joked.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/02/25/1233746940/oppenheimer-movie-dominates-sag-awards-while-streisand-wins-lifetime-prize The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos