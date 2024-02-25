Los Angeles squatter creates fake lease before renting Hollywood Hills mansion to OnlyFans models





I'm sure real estate agents everywhere have interesting stories to share, but this has to be among the strangest. Last month, real estate agents Emily Randall Smith and her husband went to view a property they were caring for in Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills to prepare it for an open house. The seven-bedroom house was supposed to be empty, so the two men were understandably confused to discover people living there. Emily's suspicions were initially raised when she noticed the safe had been cut open and a random mailbox erected. Looking into the luxury mansion, Emily's husband then spotted someone sleeping inside. They called the police, but unfortunately they were unable to get the unwanted man out of the house. But when he finally left, Emily called again and they were able to evacuate the people inside and their belongings. When police knocked on the door, she was greeted by a woman who claimed to be an OnlyFans model. “They knocked on the door and I guess a girl opened it and she ended up being an OnlyFans model and I guess the guy who broke into the house started this whole thing and was renting these rooms to the girls”, Emilie explained at Fox 11. Real estate agent Emily Randall Smith recalled the incident to Fox 11. Credits: Fox 11 Los Angeles It turns out that the leader of the operation would have created a “fake lease” and would have opened the door to content creators so that they could film there. In addition to the videos created at the property, it is believed that some rather wild parties may have also taken place there. Emily and her husband had to clean up the mess. “There was poop and pee everywhere,” she said. “They cut all the wires to all the security systems, they put in a new Wi-Fi network. They were planning to stay there and move in.” It is believed they had been squatting on the property for two weeks. At the time of the incident, no arrests had been made and the culprit remains a mystery. Emily hopes, however, that they will eventually be caught. Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for squatters to take over unoccupied luxury homes. The ordeal took place at an estate in the Hollywood Hills. Credits: Geri Lavrov/Getty Stock They allegedly threw “wild parties” at the property, much to the dismay of their famous neighbors. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Seth MacFarlane and LeBron James all reportedly live nearby. The house is for sale but, to complicate matters, the squatters have apparently registered drivers' licenses at the mansion in an effort to stay there longer. But LAPD Senior Officer James Allen told MailOnline that the police department is “working on a plan with the bank to evict the individuals.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unilad.com/news/us-news/squatter-rents-out-hollywood-hills-home-onlyfans-models-413263-20240225 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos