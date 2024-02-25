Video shows brazen thieves stealing car from quiet Hollywood Hills street





A man and woman were caught on camera stealing a car on a quiet Hollywood Hills street. The individual who submitted the video, who wished to remain anonymous, told KTLA that the theft of his Kia SUV occurred on Scenic Avenue near Vista Del Mar Avenue just before 7 a.m. Saturday and involved a young couple apparently out for a walk. 3 people killed when SUV crashes into wall and catches fire in Boyle Heights

The walk took an abrupt turn when the two men stopped walking and checked their surroundings before the man pulled out a small tool or device he was using to bypass the Kia's locking system. Video of the couple approaching the car can be seen below: The couple [walked] slowly walked the block past several nice cars, and they stopped at Kia, the person who submitted the video said. They check that the coast is clear, then bam, the male partner takes out a small tool or device and begins to break it in.[to] the car. Whatever tool it has, it bypasses the Kia locking system's native alarm system, a vulnerability Kia has failed to address for too long, much to this author's peril, they added .

The individual who submitted the video, who wished to remain anonymous, told KTLA that the theft of his Kia SUV occurred on Scenic Avenue near Vista Del Mar Avenue just before 7 a.m. Saturday and involved a young couple apparently out for a walk. Additional footage from the Ring camera shows another angle of the thieves breaking into the car and trying to start it; according to the vehicle's owner and video timestamps, it took the thieves eight minutes before they were able to flee. Video of the thieves fleeing in the stolen vehicle can be viewed below: They also said that although the neighborhood is a “hilly and quiet area,” nearby residents say such incidents happen “all the time.” Former Seahawks and 49ers star Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of drunk driving in Washington

KTLA has contacted the Los Angeles Police Department for more information. They did not immediately respond to a request for additional information. No official description of the suspects has been released.



