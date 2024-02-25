Entertainment
Pedro Pascal Admits He Was 'A Little Drunk' During SAG Awards Win: 'That's Wrong for Several Reasons'
The “Last of Us” actor was a little upset and he was as surprised as anyone.
Pierre Pascal I had a little too much fun SAG Prize SATURDAY.
In a somewhat surprise victory, he won the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for The last of usafter previous awards season outings saw him lose similar honors to Succession star Kieran Culkin.
Pascal himself certainly seemed surprised, hilariously joking on stage, “It's bad for a few reasons,” before admitting he was “a little drunk.”
“I thought I could get drunk. Thanks, HBO,” he said. “Damn Louise, I'm making a fool of myself, but thank you so much for this.” Noting that he has been a member of SAG since 1999, Pascal joked: “It's a f— –ing honor,” and added, “It’s on Netflix,” referring to him being able to take the oath in his speech.
Netflix
Pedro Pascal at the 2024 SAG Awards
Pascal was so disconcerted that he apparently forgot about his fellow nominees, saying, “To all the nominees, I don't remember your names right now.” » (Candidate Matthew Macfadyen could be seen laughing in the audience as he said this). Pascal then thanked series creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann as well as HBO for “giving me a job, because I grew up watching your channel.”
He ended his speech by telling the audience that he was “going to have a panic attack” and “then I'm going to leave.”
For the record, Pascal beat Succession stars Culkin, Macfadyen and Brian Cox, and The morning showIt's Billy Crudup.
Backstage with Tan France, Pascal said he didn't remember what he said in his speech because he was “very surprised.” Regarding his comedy awards season with Culkin, which began when Culkin told Pascal to “suck it” on stage after his Golden Globes win, Pascal said he was “going to make out with Kieran” at the afterparty -party.
The win marks Pascal's first at the SAG Awards, broadcast live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Register for Weekly Entertainmentthe free daily newsletter to get the latest TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars and much more.
Related content:
Read the original article on Weekly Entertainment.
|
Sources
2/ https://ca.sports.yahoo.com/news/pedro-pascal-admits-hes-lil-025436809.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pedro Pascal Admits He Was 'A Little Drunk' During SAG Awards Win: 'That's Wrong for Several Reasons'
- Gmail announces closure on August 1st due to virus email
- Germany legalizes the recreational use of cannabis International News
- At CPAC, Trump discusses conflicting visions of the future of the Americas
- No. 2/2 Softball divides Saturday's action
- Serbia protests after Croatia's foreign minister called Vu a Russian 'satellite' in the Balkans
- Video shows brazen thieves stealing car from quiet Hollywood Hills street
- Kieran Culkin, Sterling K. Brown, Corey Hawkins and Ed McVey shine in Dior at the 2024 SAG Awards
- Honor partners with tech giant on AI innovation
- Global Health Matters July/August 2023
- A 5.6 magnitude earthquake shakes the Indonesian capital. There were no reports of casualties
- 'I'm full of emotions today': PM Narendra Modi goes underwater in deep sea, offers prayer in Dwarka. See the pictures