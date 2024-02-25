Kareena Kapoor Khan thinks Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan and Kangana Ranaut are strong women; credits them for changing the dynamic in Bollywood | Bollywood News





Kareena Kapoor Khan feels that her contemporaries and leading ladies like Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Vidya Balan have significantly improved the position of women in the film industry: not only in terms of roles but also remuneration. Speaking at a recent ABP conclave, Kareena explained how these “strong women,” including herself, have taken a stand and are helping to change the narrative for other women as well. Opening up about the difference in treatment of actresses today compared to a few years ago, the Kabhi Khushi actor Kabhie Gham said: I think it has changed because a lot of strong women have played many roles strong in films. They made films that were loved by the audience… So, whether it was lead actresses like Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone or myself, we always tried to champion roles that went beyond the just being there in the film. So, we've all changed a lot of dynamics on many levels, like demanding a certain role, a certain compensation or a certain position. Kareena Kapoor was earlier criticized for hiking her fee to Rs 12 crore for the role of Sita in a reimagining of the Ramayana. I say very clearly what I want and I think it should be respected. It's not about being demanding; it’s about being respectful to women. And I think things are changing, Kareena told NDTV in an interview around the same time. Kareena, 43, has never hesitated to accept her age and is comfortable in her skin. When it comes to age, Kareena thinks it's just a number. She expressed her gratitude to the public who appreciated her work. Today, the public has become accepting. Age is just a number; It's as old as you look. You must be in good shape; you have to look good… I never want to be 21 again; I am very happy. At 21, I was so much more hyper and anxious, and I'm much calmer now, and I'm in a happy place in my 40s. At the Express Adda, held in September last year, Kareena Kapoor spoke about not having filters on social media and staying real while highlighting how she accepts herself and his age. I know the industry; everyone always wants to look a certain way. Everyone just wants to stay young. It is essential. But I am a person who has never really been afraid to accept my age. I will be 43 on September 21st and I am truly having the time of my life. I love it. I never want to go back to my 20s or think that I was in such a state back then, Kareena shared. Kareena will be seen next in Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/kareena-kapoor-khan-feels-deepika-padukone-vidya-balan-kangana-ranaut-are-strong-women-9180398/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos