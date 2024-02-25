



Hollywood's latest musical biopic, Bob Marley: A lovecontinues to be a hit at the global box office, where it crossed the $100 million mark on Friday, including $61.4 million domestically and $39.7 million abroad, after only 10 days in theaters . The Paramount film easily remained atop the domestic box office this weekend with an estimated $13.5 million from 3,597 shoots, bringing its domestic total to $72.2 million. Marley's star also continues to shine overseas, where it has amassed $49.4 million, for a global cume of $120.6 million. A love started making headlines a week ago by landing a six-day, $51.1 million launch in the Valentine's Day-Presidents Day corridor, one of the best openings ever for a music biopic (Straight out of Compton remains at the top of the list) and well before the dismal $26 million debut of Sony's doomed project Madame Web. Madame Web continues to spiral out of control. The female-led superhero pic only grossed $5.6 million from 4,013 theaters in its second release, perhaps just enough for a fifth-place finish. The news is just as bad overseas, where the film grossed $42 million for a worldwide gross of $87.3 million. The latest installment of the Japanese animated series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — training Hashirafrom Crunchyroll and Sony, ranked #2 with an impressive $11.7 million from 1,949 locations. Ordinary angels, a Lionsgate faith-based film starring Hillary Swank, followed with an estimated $6.5 million from 3,020 theaters after earning a coveted A+ CinemaScore from audiences. If it holds, that means Madame Web will fall to #5. Focus Features and Working Title's specialty film Dolls to take away, which Ethan Coen, of Coen brother fame, directed himself from a screenplay he wrote with Tricia Cooke, his wife, is also filming. The road-going lesbian comedy — awarded a C CinemaScore — opened to an estimated $2.4 million in 2,280 locations despite an all-star cast including Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal and Matt Damon. Generally speaking, a specialty title – like a Coen brothers film – has a small footprint initially before it launches on a platform. Focus and the filmmakers took a different path and decided to open Girls in car everywhere in hopes of helping exhibitors who experienced a dramatic slowdown in production in January and February. Movie buffs, however, don't seem to be on board, even though it could spark interest in premium VOD. Overall domestic box office revenues declined sharply in January and February due to a lack of product related to strike delays. The landscape should improve on March 1 when Warner Bros. and Legendary will open Denis Villeneuve's film Dune: second part, with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. Warners began planning the year's first tentpole in earnest and Dunes 2 currently sports a 97 percent review score on Rotten Tomatoes from just under 150 reviews. This does not mean that there have not been victories, notably A love pic mean girls. There just haven't been any tentpoles for any audience. On the specialty side, the Oscar candidate for Searchlights Poor things was a notable win for the arthouse side of the industry and is expected to cross the $100 million mark worldwide this week to become the second most successful specialty pic of the post-pandemic era behind Everything everywhere at the same time. Oscar nominee American fictionThe domestic total is approaching $20 million for Amazon and MGM Studios, today's sum. On the Amazon/MGM business side The Beekeeperra reached over $63 million domestically and remained in the top 10. This story was originally published on February 24 at 8:38 a.m.

