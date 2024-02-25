An insightful and really fun cooking show

This is an edition of Atlantic A daily newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas and recommends the best in culture. Register here.

The cultural investigation: Matteo Wong

A musical artist who means a lot to me: I've been listening to British singer Birdy for over a decade. I probably know the words to every one of his songs, as well as the moments when his voice will make my skin tingle. Birdy's albums denote different phases of my life: the first, which includes a breathtaking cover collection, came to mind when I started choosing my own music in middle school. Her second album was the soundtrack to the first half of high school, she third for the last one. She was on hiatus when I started college, but she released a brilliant and underrated EP, Sketch for piano (tell me This is not an angel that sings), while pandemic school was in full swing; her fourth full album emerged as vaccines were widely distributed. His most recent album, Portraitsmarks a no-start indie folk, more synths and drum machines, just as I left school and began adulthood.

His music also connects my family. My father sent it to me blanket from Skinny Love, she is one of the few contemporary singers that my mother likes, and my younger sister is Birdy's (second) biggest fan. A serendipitous moment allowed me to take my sister to a Birdy concert for her 14th and 15th birthdays.

An online creator I'm a fan of: I am an avid watcher of the cooking show Binging with Babish. The show started several years ago, with Andrew Rea, using the last name of the west wing lawyer Oliver Babish, recreating food from TV shows. It has since expanded into a Marvel-like Babish culinary universe. Episodes are packed with fun cooking instructions for the Humidity creator Since FriendsTHE Eggo Extravaganza Since Stranger ThingsTHE cola-braised ribs Since The bearand also with culinary ideas. My parents first taught me to love cooking, but with the help of Reas' YouTube channel.

An author I will read anything by: Ted Chiang. His fiction, which crosses so many modes and styles, challenges and expands the way I understand time, sensibility, and knowledge itself. Your life story and the life cycle of software objects are great places to start. His essays, on subjects as diverse as Chinese characters And AI, are energetic and precise. I just wish he wrote more frequently!

A poem to which I return: I frequently return to AR Ammonss Little song. As I read this 12-word poem, I feel like the breeze it describes is blowing over me. The double movement it conveys, that of giving in and giving in, is dizzying. The poem embodies a provocation that Ammons expresses in a longer work, Entrance Corsons: to fight, in the world as well as in one's thoughts and emotions, for a structure without rigidity; realize that form can be fluid, and that fluidity requires form, however ephemeral it may be. [Related: Your favorite poems on loss]

A soft song that I like and a strong song that I like: Aside from anything by Birdy, a quiet song I like is the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Wedding songwhich manages to be both melancholy and sweet (the acoustic the version is also worth a look). A stronger song that I love is by Jacob Banks. Sink or swimthat I listen to when faced with a task that seems difficult to me.

The last museum exhibition that I loved: Between two rivers, a decades-spanning survey of the work of Vietnamese American photographer An-My Ls, at the Museum of Modern Art. The exhibition features stunning photos of life and lands near the deltas of the eponymous rivers, the Mekong and the Mississippi; Vietnam War reenactments; a simulated war zone used to train American soldiers; and more. L is best known for her landscape photographs, and this survey reveals how she not only captures landscapes as scenes of conflict, but also treats war itself as a landscape that spans continents and decades. The exhibition is on view until March 16 and I cannot recommend it enough.

A painting that I cherish: Two floors up, in MoMA's permanent collection, is one of Claude Monet's many paintings depicting the water lilies in his Giverny garden. This one, a canvas triptych which combined span over 40 feet, captivated me when I was a small child wandering the museum with my parents and helped inspire my love of painting today. Its texture resembles that of concrete up close, perhaps a product of the paint that has stuck in the very thick the weft threads that Monet tended to use; a few steps back, the soft and pink reflections incite trance. On the other side of the gallery, the paint shifts and shimmers, not so much like a photographic image as a superposition of many looks at the water lilies, and several days of applying the paint, into a single image. [Related: The beauty-happiness connection]

Something I reread recently: The other day I revisited Robin Coste Lewis's multi-section poem, Voyage of the Sand Venus. Lewis constructed the poem from titles and descriptions of Western art objects depicting or including a black female figure, as well as titles of art made by black women and black queer artists. In an epilogue, Lewis writes that titles can perhaps contain more art than the image itself, and presents his work as a means of stealing one colonial art history to construct another. [Related: The 15 best books of 2020]

I first discovered the poem during a university seminar and returned to it in search of inspiration. Lewis transformed my understanding of what a poem can do as a language that doesn't just think, but directly touches and intervenes in the physical world, the past and the future.

Dune: part twothe second part of Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the famous science fiction novel (in theaters Friday) Shguna limited series about an English pilot who, after being stranded in Japan in 1600, crosses paths with a powerful Japanese warlord (premieres Tuesday on FX) Wandering Starsby Tommy Orange, a novel that traces the intergenerational impacts of the 1864 Sand Creek Massacre and the institutional violence of Carlisle's Indian industrial schools on one family (out Tuesday)

Illustration from The Atlantic. Source: Courtesy of KitchenAid.

KitchenAid did it right 87 years ago

By Anna Kramer

My KitchenAid stand mixer is older than me. My father bought the white enamel machine 35 years ago, during a brief first marriage. The bits of dough embedded in his cracks could be from the pasta I made yesterday or the bread he made back then. I learned to make crunchy molasses ginger cookies from my grandfather in this stand mixer. In it, I creamed butter and sugar for the first time. Millions of stand mixers with stories like mine have been scattered across the world, sitting on the counters of family homes for who knows when. This sturdy and elegant device holds a lesson.

Read the entire article.

A school bus in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv province transports troops from the front line in February 2023. Photographs by Jdrzej Nowicki

Yesterday marked two years of war in Ukraine. Spend time with Jdrzej Nowickis' photo essay, with an introduction by Anne Applebaum, exploring how war transformed a society.

