India spends less on food, more on clothing and entertainment: What government data says about the country's household spending

Indian household spending has more than doubled over the past decade, with a greater share of spending going on discretionary items, says a report released by the Ministry of Statistics. The report showed that households are spending less on groceries while spending on discretionary items such as clothing, televisions and entertainment has increased, as reported in the report. Bloomberg .

According to the report, the share of food in monthly consumption in rural areas fell to 46.4 percent in the last survey, compared to 53 percent in 2011-12. Non-food consumption increased from 47 percent to 53.6 percent, according to the survey reported by Bloomberg.

As for urban areas, the share of food products decreased to 39.2 percent from 42.6 percent earlier, while the share of non-food products increased to 60.8 percent from 57.4 percent earlier. percent.

The report further states that the average monthly consumption expenditure per capita in urban areas increased to an estimated amount 6,459 rupees ($78) in the survey conducted between August 2022 and July 2023, from 2,630 in 2011-12, according to the report. According to the report, in rural India, during the same period, this figure increased to an estimated figure 3,773 of 1,430.

The latest Consumer Spending Survey provides insight into the spending habits of Indian households and is essential for assessing demand in the economy. The data will also be used by the government to readjust the elements taken into account in the calculation of data on retail inflation and gross domestic product,” the report said.

Meanwhile, last year, the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and industry body CII said in a report that prices for packaged household products, care products and packaged food and beverages had more than doubled since 2012. Tuition fees have reached the maximum price. increase followed by kitchen staples, household cleaning products and food and beverages. The report said rising prices have led to pressure on volumes of fast-moving consumer goods, or FMCG, as the amount of price increases remains firm. Indian households spent 5.4 trillion in 2023 for fast-moving consumer goods such as biscuits, soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, jams and floor cleaners, etc. These expenses have increased by almost 45% since 2019.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Published: Feb 25, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

