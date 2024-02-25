'Star Trek: Discovery' Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dies at 49





February 25, 2024 at 9:23 a.m.

Kenneth Mitchell, who played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik and the character Aurellio in Star Trek Discovery, died Saturday. Mitchell was 49 years old. His family shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he died from complications related to ALS. KENNETH A. MITCHELL

11/25/1974 ~ 02/24/2024 With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and friend. pic.twitter.com/CdknbeFWQm Kenneth Mitchell (@MrKenMitchell) February 25, 2024 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend, the family started in a series of tweets. The family added: For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of terrible challenges related to ALS. And in true Ken fashion, he managed to rise above everyone with grace and commitment to living a full and joyful life in every moment. Mitchell played three Klingons in the first two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery. As his condition progressed, he played the character Aurellio, who used a wheelchair. The actor shared his ALS diagnosis in February 2020. In an interview with Peoplehe explained, when they told us it was [ALS], it was like I was in my own movie. That's how I felt, like I was watching this scene where someone is told they have a terminal illness. It was just total disbelief, shock. He added: I remember there was something really simple and beautiful in a way, how my wife and I were together in the trenches and how from that moment on we had to face something so serious that would affect our lives. forever. We were very sad and cried. There was so much unknown. Mitchell's additional credits include Jericho, 2019's Captain Marvel, and the Ralph Cox biopic Miracle. Mitchell was born in Toronto, Canada on November 25, 1974. In his online obituary, his family wrote that although he was known to many as an actor, those close to him knew him as a hope seeker, a dreamer, a dreamer. believer, football player, beach walker, bear hugger, landscaper, garden cultivator, canoe paddler, happy camper, nature explorer, cat lover, contagious laughter, gift giver, note sender, movie buff , art creator, music listener, sports connoisseur, in particular, Leafs fan, world traveler, joker uncle, younger brother, Susan's partner and, more than anything else, a proud father. Mitchell's family also described him as a huge star exploding with kindness, purity and a special kind of silliness and added: One of his most endearing qualities as a friend is that Ken loved to watch the others shine. He was a mastermind at connecting friends and truly loved telling a good story. He leaves to mourn his wife Susan, their children Lilah and Kallum, his parents Diane and David, his brother Sean (Norah), his parents-in-law Sally and Bill Pratt, his sister-in-law Beth (Ajay), his nieces and nephews Kiran, Jyoti, Avery, Eliz and the cats Chai and Cinna.

