Barbra Streisand and Fran Drescher save the Netflix show

Netflix made it clear from the start that it was hosting a different kind of awards show.

Presenter and quasi-host Idris Elba told the nominees in attendance that in their speeches they were free to let swear words fly, but that none of them should say anything “you wouldn't say in front of Oprah “. (Shortly after, Meryl Streep walked right into the mic stand — seeming to suggest a wacky, wild awards show that didn't really happen.) After the SAG Awards moved entirely to streaming — after a year-long prequel , in 2023, in whose ceremony had been broadcast on Netflix's YouTube channel, preceded by a long tenure on Turner's cable networks – it felt like a kind of safe space to speak frankly.

But changing the storyline doesn't necessarily align with actors' priorities during awards season. And even if the ceremony deserves to be reinvented, its primary function was to fuel the conversation about the next Oscars. In that, it provided plenty of fuel – with Lily Gladstone and Cillian Murphy winning the best acting awards in film in hotly contested races. (Both also gave lovely speeches.)

The anything-goes atmosphere promised at the top of the show isn't what made Netflix's SAG Awards distinctive. What was unique was the decision to have all content, no interruptions: spaces that would have historically been reserved for commercials were filled with post-win interviews, conducted by “Queer Eye” star Tan France, with personalities like Ayo Edebiri and Da. 'Vine Joy Randolph. (France, for example, asked Edebiri what she thought of Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep's acceptance speech; Edebiri was pleasantly and predictably self-deprecating.) Both gave great interviews; both seemed vaguely dazzled and surprised by the new requirement that an on-camera, post-win interview as part of the ceremony is part of awards season.

Which meant awards fans were hooked for the entire duration, which extended beyond the stated two-hour mark. It seems that even an ad-free stream isn't safe from bloat. “Wow,” said Jeremy Allen White, winner of “The Bear” TV show, after graciously thanking many people, “they're giving you a lot of time on this one, but that's all I have!” (He was later brought back to be interviewed at length by France during a commercial break, and seemed gracious and pleasantly happy to be involved.)

Some additions to the SAG set felt like self-inflicted wounds — a video in which Abbott Elementary performer Lisa Ann Walter revealed that she had recorded her conversations with other contestants via a hidden mic seemed boring (you want tell me Robert Downey Jr. is cordial?) made a long one for commercial break days

The SAGs were at their best – and perhaps this is no surprise – when they explored the fundamentals of what makes an awards show an awards show. By rearranging the show so that there were no commercial breaks, the show had to deal with people randomly getting up and walking around during sets honoring the Best Ensemble nominees; the lack of discipline also allowed for meaningful speeches, including a rod winder from Lifetime Achievement Award winner Barbra Streisand that might be the best of its kind since Jodie Foster's at the 2013 Golden Globes Streisand spoke candidly about the escapist films she was shown as a child, an emotion likely echoed by most in the room.

What made the SAG Awards different from Netflix was the space they gave to their winners. At times, however, the space was perhaps frankly too long – while the speeches on stage were great, the questioning of what was said and how it was said, as part of the broadcast, seemed to be a fault.

Not that the night's big winner cares. The Screen Actors Guild is an awards organization, but SAG-AFTRA is a union — and the best speaker of the night was, of course, the winner of the Summer of Strikes. No better performance was given on stage than that of union president Fran Drescher, dressed in a sequined red dress, telling the assembled audience that “you are the champions.” His typically emphatic speech took on the threat of artificial intelligence, which could, in his words, “lock us in a matrix where none of us know what is real.” She concluded her speech with the hand-heart gesture, before blowing kisses to the audience.

A bit silly, perhaps, but it fits the mood of the room. Having lasted (if only) two hours, this show had room to be cut – but was filled with a trial-and-error energy that suited Netflix well. If the post-game interviews with the winners weren't exactly insightful, they were certainly more comfortable than what emerged from the melee in the Oscars press room. If SAG isn't truly the champion of awards season, no one watching Netflix's presentation of a better-than-necessary ceremony would call them losers.