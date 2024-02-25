SAG Awards: Pedro Pascal surprise winner of the dramatic actor prize | Entertainment

Pedro Pascal says his Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award win is “fake.”
The 48-year-old star surprisingly won the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his work on “The Last of Us” at the ceremony on Saturday (24.02.24) and he admitted that 'he thought he would. being able to “get drunk” without having to go on stage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles because he expected one of his fellow nominees – Succession's Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen and Brian Cox, or Billy Crudup from The Morning Show – wins.
He said emotionally: “It's wrong for a number of reasons. I'm a bit drunk, I thought I might get drunk and thank you HBO. Damn Louise, I'm making a fool of myself but thank you so much for that!
“I've been a member of the union since 1999, so it's an incredible fucking honor. To the nominees, to all of you, I can't remember any of your names right now…”
Listing a number of HBO executives, he joked: “I have no skills or other interests, the least you can do is give me a job.
“My family, who might be watching, I’m not sure.
“I’m going to have a panic attack and I’m going to leave.”
Elizabeth Debicki was also shocked later in the evening when she won best actress in a drama series for her work on “The Crown.”
She said: “Really, I didn't expect that. People say that, but it's really not the case. I don't really know what to say, I'll get through it.”
She then paid tribute to fellow nominees Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”), Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”) and Sarah Snook (“Succession”).
She said: “I looked at the women in my category with complete admiration and learned my craft from watching you, so to be nominated alongside you is incredible.
“I really, really love my job. About a week ago I had the flu and I was in bed. I had a childhood memory and I was thinking of a happy memory. I remembered about the first time I acted in a play. I must have been 10, I think someone's parents wrote it, it was a story about children getting along.
“Someone gave me this part of the last day of school and it was a 15 minute walk from my house and I think I levitated, I was so happy. I feel that every time someone give me a job.
“Thank you for this, it means a lot to me. For my beautiful 'Crown' family, it is a joy to work with you, this work is such a gift.
“It’s my mother’s birthday, happy birthday mom!”
|
