Kareena Kapoor thanks Deepika, Vidya and Kangana for improving the position of women in Bollywood





Kareena Kapoor appreciates female stars who come face to face with men Kareena Kapoor thanked Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan and Kangana Ranaut for improving the status of women in the Hindi film industry. Sitting in a meeting with PBAshe explained how women have taken a stand to change the biased discourse in favor of the male gender. The actor said: “I think it has changed because a lot of strong women have played a lot of strong roles in films that have been loved by audiences. Be it lead actresses like Kangana, Vidya, Deepika or myself, we have always tried to push for roles that are more than just being present in the film, she added. Many viewers complain that Bollywood uses women as attraction props, even though they may not have much to do with the plot itself. Their roles often lack character arcs and personalities when playing alongside a male protagonist. Productions such as Maar Khan T-Shirts, Shamshera, €€€, RaeesAnd Cut are some popular examples. Even the latest blockbuster, Animalhas been widely criticized for reducing the female gender to a usable object. So, we've all changed a lot of dynamics on many levels, like demanding a certain role, a certain compensation or a certain position. I say very clearly what I want and I think it should be respected. It's not about being demanding; it's about being respectful to women, Kareena concluded. Now that female stars are commonly doing films like Hasee to Phasee, A principal and a you,I love New York, Dirty pictureAndChennai Expressthey are changing the course of how women are perceived by designers.

