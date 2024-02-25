Disney Visa Announces Exclusive Offer with Hollywood Studios for Cardmembers!





While saving a few dollars here and there at Disney might not seem like a big deal, it adds up quickly! And when you're already spending so much money, it feels good to be able to save wherever you can. We keep you up to date with all the latest deals and discounts we see in the parks and online, and Disney Visa Cardmembers NEED to know about this incredible new offer! Savi's workshop is an incredible (and SUPER immersive) experience in Galaxy's Edge where you can build your own lightsaber! But the price is quite high… $249.99 per person. However, if you are a Disney Visa card holder, you can save 10% on your lightsaber building session! And that's not all – Cardholders can also save 10% on other merchandise at the parks.! To find out where your Visa discount applies, you can visit the mobile payment feature in the My Disney Experience app. Additionally, Disney Visa cardholders can: To safeguard ten% in some restaurants 15% discount on certain guided tours ten% discount on certain recreational experiences To safeguard 20% on your Joffrey's purchases and 10% at select Disney Springs stores NOW, Disney hasn't indicated how long this special discount will last, so be sure to check with a Cast Member before your visit. We suggest you take advantage of this 10% discount as soon as possible. We're always here to bring you the latest Disney news and discounts, so stay tuned to AllEars! Here are our top tips for saving money on your 2024 Disney World vacation! What's the most amount you've ever saved with a Disney Parks discount? Tell us in the comments! Post a comment

