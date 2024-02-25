Sikander Kher's journey to Bollywood





Famous Indian actor Sikander Kher recently shared details of his life journey, highlighting the benefits and challenges of being born in a well-known family. Kher discusses how his acting career has changed and how he approaches his profession in light of his most recent role in the third season of the Disney Plus Hotstar series Aarya. Taking comfort for granted Even though he comes from a well-known family, Kher admits that there was a time in his life when he was stuck in a rut. He acknowledges that he has been unemployed for some time and wonders how his desire to actively pursue opportunities may have been dampened by a sense of comfort. He admits: “Maybe I felt too comfortable. » Kher was confined in a security bubble while living in Mumbai under the protection of his family, which discouraged him from taking on new challenges. A change of perspective Kher began to reevaluate his own methods after seeing the unwavering pursuit of the work ethic displayed by respected colleagues like Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor, as well as industry veterans like his father, Anupam Kher. Observing their strong-willed commitment, Kher understood the importance of venturing beyond one's comfort zone and actively participating in the industry. He took proactive steps to revive his career following this revelation. A journey of rediscovery With new determination, Kher embarked on a journey of self-discovery, reaching out to both familiar faces and strangers looking for opportunities. Leaving all notion of law aside, he demonstrated humility and perseverance as he sought to carve his own path in the industry. Reflecting on his experiences, Kher recognizes the invaluable lessons learned during this transitional period. Looking forward With Dev Patel at the helm of Monkey Man, Kher's upcoming directorial debut will mark his on-screen debut, and he brings with him a renewed sense of purpose and conviction. Motivated by the generosity and tenacity of his mentor Jackie Shroff, Kher is ready to face the obstacles ahead with dignity and modesty. In the ever-changing landscape of Bollywood, Sikander Kher's journey is a poignant reminder of the transformative power of self-reflection and the importance of embracing change. As he continues to navigate the complexities of the industry, Kher's story is a testament to the enduring spirit of resilience and reinvention. By Bhumi Rathore

