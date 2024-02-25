SAG Awards 2024 recap: winners, highlights, major moments

Universal Oppenheimer took home the top prize at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, taking home the award for Best Cast in a Motion Picture – while also winning the Lead Actor and Supporting Actor awards.

Cillian Murphy won best actor for his role as the eponymous scientist who led the creation of the atomic bomb as part of the Manhattan Project. He thanked his colleagues – his “Oppenhomies,” citing his co-star Olivia Thirlby – and the acting community as a whole. “Twenty years ago, when I was trying to become an actor, I was a failed musician and I felt extremely like an interloper,” Murphy recalls. “But now, looking at all of you here today, I know I’m part of something truly wonderful.”

Lily Gladstone won best actress for Apple Flower Moon Killers, and opened his acceptance speech by thanking his fellow SAG members for their solidarity during last year's strike. “This has been a difficult year for all of us – those in this room, those not in this room. I’m so proud that we got here in solidarity with all of our other unions,” Gladstone said. She added that acting is, ultimately, storytelling: “We bring empathy to a world that needs it so much. It's so easy to distance yourself. It’s so easy to shut down, to stop feeling, and we all bravely continue to feel. It humanizes people, it brings them out of the shadows, it brings visibility.

at Murphy's Oppenheimer his co-star Robert Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor, his second career SAG Awards win following Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Ally McBeal in 2001. “Why me? Why now? Why do things seem to be going my way? said Downey, who also won a Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award and BAFTA for his role in the Christopher Nolan-directed Universal historical epic. “Unlike my fellow nominees, I will never tire of the sound of my own voice.”

Reservations Da'Vine star Joy Randolph won best supporting actress for the Focus Features film. “How lucky are we to be able to do what we do? Truly, in what other profession are people able to live so many lives and touch so many hearts? ” she says. “I wake up every day filled with gratitude for being a working actor. Receiving this award from my fellow artists is the greatest honor of my career. I also want to take a moment to say that every role I have played has been created thanks to those closest and dearest to me – some of the most brilliant actors I know whose talents have never been not yet been properly recognized by the world. . For all the actors still waiting in the wings for their chance, let me tell you: your life can change in a day, and it's not a question of if but when. Keep on going.”

HBO Succession won Best Ensemble in a Drama Series for its final season — its second win in the category after winning the award in 2022. “One last hurray,” Alan Ruck said. “Right now, you're looking at some of the luckiest people on the planet and some of the most grateful, because not only did we get to work on one of the best TV shows of all time, but we made friends for the life.”

But in the acting categories, Pedro Pascal beat Successionseries of awards, winning Best Actor for HBO The last of us. Even the star seemed surprised by this victory. “It’s wrong for several reasons: I’m a little drunk,” Pascal said. “I thought I could get drunk!”

Elizabeth Debicki won Best Actress in a Drama Series for The crownThe sixth and final season of, her second fight as Princess Diana. Like Pascal, she also expressed her surprise at having won this award. “I look at women in my category with complete admiration,” she said, “I learn how to do my job by watching you.”

FX The bear won first prize in the TV comedy categories, winning Best Ensemble. The series also won individual awards for Actor and Actress in a Comedy: Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, respectively, with White winning his second consecutive SAG Award for the series. “I’m so honored to be a part of this community,” he said. “I’ve wanted to be a part of this community my whole life. I had no backup plan. I started at a very young age and I am incredibly humbled to stand before all of you today.

“I look at this room full of people whose work moves me and motivates me and makes me feel and laugh,” Edebiri said before announcing that she would butcher a James Baldwin quote she had recently read. “The act of love is actually an act of mirroring, and I think that anything that anyone sees in me that is worth anything is because of the people who love and support me and that has made me What am I.”

Beef Stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong won best actor and actress in a limited series. Wong thanked Netflix, noting that the company has supported her since the beginning of her 2016 special. Baby Cobra, while Yeun recalled in his speech that he got his SAG card for squirming in a vat of fake caramel while wearing a speedo for a Milky Way commercial. “Honestly, I felt just as excited to get this card then as I did to receive it here now,” Yeun said.

In the pre-show, HBO's The last of us won the television stunt performance category, while Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, part one win the respective film category.

The morning showJennifer Aniston of , presented the lifetime achievement award to Barbra Streisand, noting that the venue of the ceremony – the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles – was the site of Streisand's first major concert in 1963. Noting that the double Oscar winner is a trailblazer for women in the entertainment industry, Aniston said Streisand “didn't just pave the way for us women – she razed the clearing for us.” Joining Aniston on stage, Bradley Cooper also celebrated Streisand, saying: “You would think that an actor who becomes a director has to learn to look at everything in a whole new way to see how everything fits together, to have that 10-point view. 000 feet. . But this perspective was not new to Barbara – to her, it was second nature.

“It’s such a wonderful reward to receive because you know it in advance… you don’t have to sit there and squirm wondering if you’re going to get it,” said Streisand, who noted that she has been a member of SAG for six decades. She also remembers going to see Guys and dolls as a teenager and falling madly in love with star Marlon Brando, knowing then that being in films was her life's goal. “This fantasy world was much nicer than anything I was experiencing,” Streisand added. “I didn’t like reality. I wanted to be in movies. Even though I knew I didn't look like the other women on screen, my mother told me, “You better learn to type,” but I didn't listen. And somehow it all came true.

Michael Cera, Colman Domingo, Hannah Waddingham and Idris Elba kicked off the show with the annual “I'm an Actor” presentation, sharing personal anecdotes from career highlights. Elba also introduced the awards ceremony from the stage, noting that for the first time, the ceremony is being streamed live on Netflix and that swearing is allowed – within reason. “Here’s a good rule of thumb: Maybe don’t say anything that you wouldn’t say in front of Oprah,” Elba said.

THE Divert The star also took the opportunity to address the biggest elephant in the room: last year's SAG-AFTRA strike. “It is particularly meaningful to be here all together on this occasion after going through a very difficult time with the strike,” Elba said. “I want to take this moment to honor and appreciate all of you, here and here, watching at home, who have stood up for SAG-AFTRA in solidarity and support.”

Speaking to A-list members in the audience, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher also spoke about lessons learned from the 2023 strike. “You survived the longest strike in history of our union with courage and conviction. The journey was arduous. This came with great sacrifice and unrelenting stress. Your collective dignity and perseverance to stand up and say we deserve better because we are better has resulted in a historic billion-dollar deal.

Drescher added that their union struggle has inspired other workers around the world. “Your solidarity ignited workers around the world, sparking what will forever be remembered as the hot summer of work,” she said. “You took the hero’s journey and stayed on the front lines. Strike captains led the march on the picket lines. And we all attended the rallies because you understood what our massive contribution to this wonderful industry means.

This story was originally published on February 24 at 5:44 p.m.