Shane Gillis' return to SNL opens up a bag of mixed opinions, as usual | Hollywood

Seconds into his first Saturday Night Live opening monologue, nearly five years after he was fired from the show for his racist and homophobic slurs on his podcast, stand-up comedian Shane Gillis opened up the old jar of failures. I actually got fired from this show a while ago. But you know. Don't look for that, please. If you don’t know who I am, don’t Google it,” the comic began. Shane Gillis is returning to Saturday Night Live after being fired from the show nearly five years after receiving backlash for using racist and homophobic slurs. (YouTube/SNL)

While playfully tackling the controversy, he remarked on how appropriate it would be for him to have been a high school football coach, given the character's stereotypically perpetuating vocal violence. I thought it was going to be a big hit here, Gillis added after an opening joke. And ironically, it set the tone for Shane Gillis' SNL return.

Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now.

Soon adrift after the controversial backlash that got him kicked off the show, he quickly changed paths to set the comedic tone. At times you catch him stuttering, almost fearing another interjection, and then continuing in his knowing, self-deprecating way: Look, I don't have any programs that can be broadcast on television, okay?

He played on familiar notes that people with Down syndrome are some of the happiest people he knows (some being his loved ones), similar to his reference to the affair in his 2023 Netflix special, Beautiful Dogs.

Read also : Donald Trump compared to Dark Knight Rises supervillain Bane on SNL

Internet users react to Shane Gillis' return to SNL after 5 years

The content is overtly toned down compared to what his fanbase may be accustomed to. On the other hand, the uninformed, who encountered him for the first time, may wonder why SNL headlines were full of his name in recent weeks before his permanent reintroduction to the show. Reviews of Shane Gillis SNL on the internet are obviously a mix of confusion.

While his fans are celebrating that he's finally back and has seemingly made America great again, the other side is still perplexed by all the commotion.

Positive reviews:

Some netizens admitted to noticing how his comedic content was downplayed. Yet the other side just had fun with him on stage.

It was the best monologue on SNL in over 20 years. This isn’t even a debate,” said a comment under SNL’s tweet.

One Twitterati added: Solid although you could say it was SUPER toned down. A second person who noticed his nervousness said: “It’s uncomfortably funny but funny.”

More and more likes poured in with comments like: Man, he didn't sacrifice his material at all. Kudos to him for not hesitating and letting it rip. I don't remember the last time I watched SNL until last night. and it was time for this man to take his place at the top table.

Negative reviews:

One commenter recalled the past and wrote: This man is trash! I could have found someone else instead. There is a very good reason why he was fired. He is bad !

Another comment from X (formerly Twitter) agreed: This was so bad.

More and more users chimed in, shame on Snl for having such an unfunny and downright upsetting guy like this. It's 2024. Do better @snl. and now I see why he was kicked off the show. While another repeated from distant memory: Isn't this the racist guy? and others couldn't help but denounce his mentions of insults like re*****d and cra***r.

In addition to opening the show, he starred in several SNL sketches of the era, including a parody crossover of the film White Men Can't Jump featuring Trump's magical gold sneakers and others.