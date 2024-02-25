Bollywood Theme Display: A Bollywood Theme Display To Be Installed Under Metro Line 2B In Mumbai | Bombay News





Mumbai: Fans of Hindi cinema could soon enjoy a real trip down memory lane in case of an upcoming event beautification project materializes. A Rs 200 crore project to erect Bollywood-themed sculptures, posters, LED lights, digital installations, designs and stickers is being considered as part of the project. Metro line 2B in the western suburbs.

Metro line 2B extends from DN Nagar in Andheri to BKC on Mandale. The presentation of films and personalities will reveal the 110 years of history of Indian cinema. It will be installed under the viaduct and stations of metro line 2B, a space that is otherwise usually filled with plants or flower beds, or invaded by parked or abandoned vehicles.

The idea was conceived by Mumbai BJP president MP Ashish Shelar. He said: The 2B metro line between ESIC Nagar in Juhu and Bandra has seven stations and 355 pillars. I raised this proposal to beautify the Bollywood theme before MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee and held meetings with him. A consultant has been appointed and after preparing the plan, the plan is now presented to the MMRDA commissioner for approval. It will then be submitted to the executive committee for financial allocation. Work could begin as early as March.

Shelar said several yesteryear film personalities resided in Juhu, Khar and Bandra, so the idea of ​​murals and installations would resonate with today's fans, especially selfie enthusiasts . The important milestones along the way are divided into three eras, 1913-1939 which begins with Dadasaheb Phalke and his seminal film Raja Harishchandra, then 1940-1967 which includes Dilip Kumar and his generation of artists, followed by the rest of the history of the cinema to the present day. 2024. Along the way, 355 pillars, 44 crossroads and 265 spans, or the space between pillars, will be beautified. We plan to reserve 46 slots for the promotion, where current filmmakers can announce their new films. This will also enable MMRDA to generate revenue.

In addition to the adaptive lighting of the columns using LEDs and digital technology… the use of augmented reality will bring this theme to life and reach a wider audience. It will reaffirm Bandra's identity as the queen of the suburbs and become a tourist attraction, Shelar said after visiting the site with MMRDA officials on Saturday. MMRDA has appointed a team of competent consultants who are familiar with this rich history and commissioned a comprehensive master plan from them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/mumbai/bollywood-theme-display-to-be-installed-beneath-metro-2b-line-in-mumbai/articleshow/107977899.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos