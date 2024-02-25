Discovery actor dies at 49





LOS ANGELES, CA – Actor Kenneth Mitchell arrives for the premiere of CBS' “Star Trek: Discovery” at … [+] The Cinerama Dome on September 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell, known for the drama Jericho and its multiple roles on Star Trek: Discovery, died Saturday of complications from ALS. He was 49 years old. With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend, read a statement from his family posted on Instagram. Ken was widely known as an actor in numerous films and television shows. He plays an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, the father of a superhero, and four unique Star Trekkers. Ken was diligent and hardworking in everything he did, but as a father, these traits found their full expression. He was extremely dedicated to being a positive and playful force in his children's lives. Regardless of his later disabilities, Ken discovered a higher calling: to be more fully himself for his children. Ken will always be proud of what his children have become, his family wrote. Born on November 25, 1974 in Toronto, Canada, one of Mitchell's first notable roles was in the 2004 film. Miracle against Kurt Russell. After a series of appearances in television series like Grey's Anatomy And The Experts: Miami, a recurring part on Ghost whisperer, and his role as Eric Green in the aforementioned film Jericho, Mitchell has appeared in television series Switched at birth in 2014 and The Astronaut Wives Club in 2015. He was also seen recurring in the drama Nancy Drew in the 2019-2020 television season, and appeared in the 2019 film, Captain Marvelamong other films. On Star Trek: DiscoveryMitchell played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio, and voiced several characters in one cartoon episode. Star Trek: Lower Decks. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Most recently, Mitchell starred in a drama thriller The old man in 2022, which integrated his condition into the character. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 08: Kenneth Mitchell attends season 1 of FX's “The Old Man” LA … [+] Tastemaker Event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on June 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images) Getty Images Mitchell is survived by his wife Susan May Pratt, his children, as well as his parents and in-laws as well as several nieces and nephews.

