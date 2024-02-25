Drew Barrymore told to keep shining as she reaches 49th birthday | Entertainment





Her famous friends told Drew Barrymore in messages to keep shining as she turns 49. L'ET: The Extra-Terrestrial actress celebrated her milestone birthday on Thursday (02.22.24) and her famous friends, including Jennifer Aniston, 55, and Reese Witherspoon, 47, took the opportunity to pay tribute to the star and give him life advice. Jennifer, who appeared on Drews talk show, shared a black and white photo of herself kissing the side of her pal's head on social media, captioning it: Happy birthday sweet Drew. I love you! Drew and Jennifer starred in the 2009 film Hes Just Not That Into You and are both close to Adam Sandler, 57, who said on Good Morning America in March last year that he thought it would be amazing if all three had the chance to do it. a film together. Actress Reese also posted a photo of herself sitting next to Drew to mark his birthday and wrote with it: Happy birthday to my dear friend @drewbarrymore! Keep our light shining bright, sister! She and Drew have yet to act together on screen, but Reese has been a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show. Earlier this month, Drew also supported Reese by filming herself at a Draper James clothing store, after the Cruel Intentions star founded the brand in 2015. Reese said in the clip posted to TikTok: I'm at the Nashville airport, and what do I see? The draper James. The wonderful Reese Witherspoons boutique. I love this store so much. Oh, Reese, you've done an amazing job with your finest, most beautiful company. Reese, you really know how to do it, don't you? Good game! Well done my friend. You are so impressive. Drew celebrated her 49th birthday with an anniversary edition of her talk show, in which she was surprised by the chance to ride aboard the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, something she said she'd been waiting for her whole life. The show also featured a message from Jimmy Fallon, 49, who told Drew she was going to buy a Madame Tussauds wax figure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://homenewshere.com/national/entertainment/article_70af9339-9fd6-5396-b58c-9b90472faea7.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

