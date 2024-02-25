Spring 2024 Romance Anime Releases: Vampire Dormitory, Astro Note and More





Gather around, anime fans! Get ready to ring in spring 2024 with wholesome and exciting romantic outings. This year, April will see the premiere of new anime series across a wide range of genres. As the winter season comes to an end, here is a list of upcoming romantic anime series: From Vampire Dormitory to Astro Note, here are all the spring 2024 anime releases Vampire Dormitory This upcoming romantic fantasy anime is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Ema Tyama. First premiered in 2018, Vampire Dormitory received a nod for an anime adaptation after being well-received by fans. Scheduled for release in April 2024, Vampire Dormitory is produced by Studio Blanc. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Studio, good lighting, angel included Based on the Shonen manga series written and illustrated by Matoba, Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included is set to release in April 2024. The romantic series is filled with fan-favorite shots and cute moments, making it perfect for casual viewing . It is produced by Okuruto Noboru studio. Astro Note is an upcoming original animated series Astrological note Similar to Solo Leveling, Telecom Animation Film's Astro Note is an original animated series scheduled to release in April 2024. With adorable animation and light-hearted scenes, the series will be a breath of fresh air for audiences around the world. Unlike clichéd high school dramas, this romantic comedy will revolve around a young chef who falls in love with the boarding house caretaker at his new job. Mission: Yozakura Family Mission: Yozakura Family is an upcoming romantic/spy drama anime based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Hitsuji Gondaira. It was first published in the Weekly Shnen Jump in 2019 and, since then, has established a huge fan base. The series is produced by Silver Link Studio. spice and wolf Spice and Wolf: the merchant meets the wise wolf This upcoming romantic/fantasy anime series is a sequel to the beloved anime Spice and Wolf, which premiered over a decade ago. It is based on the Japanese light novels by Isuna Hasekura, which were first announced in 2022 on the novel's 15th anniversary. Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf is produced by Passione studio. Whisper me a love song Whisper Me a Love Song is an upcoming anime series in the Girls Love genre. It is based on a Japanese manga written and illustrated by Eku Takeshima, the first series of which took place in 2019. Scheduled for release in April 2024, the anime is produced by the Yokohama Animation Laboratory and CLOUDHEARTS studios. The highly anticipated will tell the story of two high school students, Himari and Yori, who fall in love at first sight. Grandfather and grandmother become young again Scheduled for release in April 2024, Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again is the anime adaptation of the manga series of the same name by Kagiri Araido. The heartwarming animated series revolves around an elderly couple who suddenly become young after spending decades together. Filled with sweet and tender moments, this anime is perfect for a pick-me-up on days when you want to snuggle up in a blanket. It is produced by the Gekkou studio. Roshidere is an upcoming rom-com anime Alya sometimes hides her feelings in Russian Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian is an upcoming romantic anime series based on the Japanese light novel series written by SunSunSun and illustrated by Momoco. The title of this offbeat romantic comedy is often shortened to Roshidere. Considering it's one of those high school drama series, the series could be a hit or miss among fans of romantic clichés.

