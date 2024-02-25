Kenneth Mitchell, Star Trek and Marvel actor, dead at 49









CNN

—

Kenneth Mitchell, an actor who appeared in the series Star Trek: Discovery and Marvels Captain Marvel, has died, his family announced in a statement. statement shared on her verified social media on Sunday. He was 49 years old. With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend, the family's statement said. Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS in 2018. He and his family have shared periodic updates on his health over the past few years. In August, Mitchell marked the fifth anniversary of his diagnosis in an article on Instagram. My brother humorously mentioned that they didn't actually have an ALS birthday card in the store. However, I want to celebrate today; the gift of life. I am so grateful to have this day ahead of me. It's been 5 long years. So much lost, so much gained. Incredibly difficult times, mixed with so many other blessings, Mitchell wrote at the time. At the heart of it all are the friends and family, the caregivers and doctors who come to my family's aid again and again. Giving a plethora of support, love, care and encouragement. There is so much beauty in that. This disease is absolutely horrible and despite all the suffering, there is so much to be grateful for. Originally from Canada, Mitchell has earned over 50 film and television credits during his acting career. He played Carol Danvers' father in Marvel's Captain Marvel in 2019 and an Olympic hopeful in the 2004 hockey film Miracle. Mitchell has appeared in dozens of television series, including Jericho, The Astronaut Wives Club and Switched at Birth. From 2017 to 2021, Mitchell played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio, in Star Trek: Discovery. Whether someone is good or bad is a matter of perspective and understanding of that culture, he said. StarTrek.com in 2017. You'll learn about the Klingons on our show, and then people can decide if we're really the bad guys. Beyond his acting roles, Mitchell was remembered by those close to him as a seeker of hope, a dreamer and a believer in dreams. In his family's statement, they expressed admiration for the strength Mitchell showed while living with the disease. Regardless of his later disabilities, Ken discovered a higher calling: to be more fully himself for his children, they wrote. For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of terrible challenges related to ALS. And in true Ken fashion, he managed to rise above everyone with grace and commitment to living a full and joyful life in every moment. Mitchell is survived by his wife, Susan, and their two young children.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/25/entertainment/kenneth-mitchell-death/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos