Entertainment
The Screen Actors Guild honors the full list of winners: from Pedro Pascal to Elizabeth Debicki, from Lliy Gladstone to Oppenheimer
Here's the full list of winners from the 39th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, where there were plenty of upsets in some categories that helped solidify the Oscar frontrunners.
Lily Gladstone won the Best Leading Actress award for Flower Moon Killersbrittle Emma Pierrewinning streak throughout awards season for Poor thingsand belatedly playing favoritism in the category at next month's Oscars.
Only a few categories earlier, Aussie Elizabeth Debicki won the award for Best Lead Actress in a Television Series for The crownbeating Sarah Snook successively. At the top of the show, Pierre Pascal also overshadowed the male stars of Succession to win for The last of us.
In the most anticipated results, Oppenheimer won the SAG version for Best Picture, and also nabbed Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor.Succession released the best television series and The bear added to its slate of comedy categories at the Emmys and Golden Globes.
The winners at a glance:
- Oppenheimer: 3
- The bear: 3
- The Last of Us: 2
- Beef: 2
- Flower Moon Killers: 1
- The remains: 1
- The Crown: 1
- Succession: 1
- Mission Impossible: 1
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- WINNER: Oppenheimer
- American fiction
- barbie
- The color purple
- Flower Moon Killers
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
- WINNER: Lily GladstoneKillers of the Flower Moon
- Annette BeningNyad
- Carey MulliganMaestro
- Margot RobbieBarbie
- Emma StoneThe Poor Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- WINNER: Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper Maestro
- Colman Domingo Rustin
- The remains of Paul Giamatti
- Jeffrey WrightAmerican fiction
Outstanding Performance of an Ensemble Drama
- WINNER: Estate
- The crown
- Golden age
- The last of us
- The morning show
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series
- WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki The Crown
- Jennifer Aniston The Morning Show
- Bella Ramsey The Last of Us
- Keri Russell the diplomat
- Estate of Sarah Snook
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer
- Sterling K. Brown, American fiction
- Willem Dafoe Poor Things
- Robert De Niro Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan GoslingBarbie
Lifetime Achievement Award
- WINNER: Barbra Streisandpresented by Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper
Outstanding Ensemble Comedy Performance
- WINNER: The bear
- Abbott Elementary School
- Barry
- Only murders in the building
- Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
- WINNER: Steven Yeun Beef
- Matt Bomer Travel companions
- Jon Hamm Fargo
- David Oyelowo Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Tony Shalhoub Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk's Movie
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
- WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks The Color Purple
- Penlope Cruz Ferrari
- Jodie Foster
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- WINNER: Pedro Pascal The Last of Us
- Estate of Brian Cox
- Billy Crudup The Morning Show
- Estate of Kieran Culkin
- Estate of Matthew Macfadyen
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series
- WINNER: Ayo Edebiri the bear
- Alex Bornstein The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rachel Brosnahan The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary School
- Hannah WaddinghamTed Lasso
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series
- WINNER: Ali Wong Beef
- Uzo Aduba Painkiller
- Kathryn Hahn Little Beautiful Things
- Brie Larson Chemistry Lessons
- Bel Powley A Little Light
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- WINNER: Jeremy Allen White The Bear
- Brett GoldsteinTed Lasso
- Bill Hader Barry
- Ebony Moss-Bachrach the Bear
- Jason Sudeiki is Ted Lasso
Outstanding performance by a stunt ensemble in a film
- WINNER: Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, Part 1
- barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- John Wick: Chapter 4
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- WINNER: The Last of Us
- Ahsoka
- Barry
- Beef
- The Mandalorian
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-02-25/screen-actors-guild-awards-2024-winners-list/103495952
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Screen Actors Guild honors the full list of winners: from Pedro Pascal to Elizabeth Debicki, from Lliy Gladstone to Oppenheimer
- Table tennis: Nigeria, Egypt, others shift focus to 13th African Games
- The market is probably rising. Buy Qualcomm and Nordson.
- Update 1-A 5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes the Chinese region of Xinjiang
- NFL team owner joins Trump on stage during Colombia victory speech
- President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
- Liberation of Crimea by Ukraine is possible, ex-British Prime Minister
- Watching the watchdogs: Biden, the US media and Arab-American political power | Israel's war against Gaza
- Kenneth Mitchell, Star Trek and Marvel actor, dead at 49
- No. 1 Boston College wins 10th hockey game in a row
- Armani offers hope for a better season with winter florals as it closes Milan Fashion Week
- US and UK launch new strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen | BBC News