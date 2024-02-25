The Screen Actors Guild honors the full list of winners: from Pedro Pascal to Elizabeth Debicki, from Lliy Gladstone to Oppenheimer





Here's the full list of winners from the 39th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, where there were plenty of upsets in some categories that helped solidify the Oscar frontrunners. Lily Gladstone won the Best Leading Actress award for Flower Moon Killersbrittle Emma Pierrewinning streak throughout awards season for Poor thingsand belatedly playing favoritism in the category at next month's Oscars. Only a few categories earlier, Aussie Elizabeth Debicki won the award for Best Lead Actress in a Television Series for The crownbeating Sarah Snook successively. At the top of the show, Pierre Pascal also overshadowed the male stars of Succession to win for The last of us. In the most anticipated results, Oppenheimer won the SAG version for Best Picture, and also nabbed Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor.Succession released the best television series and The bear added to its slate of comedy categories at the Emmys and Golden Globes. The winners at a glance: Oppenheimer: 3

Succession: 1 Mission Impossible: 1 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture WINNER: Oppenheimer

American fiction

American fiction barbie

barbie The color purple

The color purple Flower Moon Killers Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role WINNER: Lily GladstoneKillers of the Flower Moon

Annette BeningNyad

Annette BeningNyad Carey MulliganMaestro

Carey MulliganMaestro Margot RobbieBarbie

Margot RobbieBarbie Emma StoneThe Poor Things Lily Gladstone embodies the role of Mollie to the fullest, says co-star and Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio.(Provided: Apple TV+) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role WINNER: Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper Maestro

Bradley Cooper Maestro Colman Domingo Rustin

Colman Domingo Rustin The remains of Paul Giamatti

The remains of Paul Giamatti Jeffrey WrightAmerican fiction Outstanding Performance of an Ensemble Drama WINNER: Estate

The crown

The crown Golden age

Golden age The last of us

The last of us The morning show Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki The Crown

Jennifer Aniston The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston The Morning Show Bella Ramsey The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey The Last of Us Keri Russell the diplomat

Keri Russell the diplomat Estate of Sarah Snook The series might have seemed “too soon” to people who were around when the episodes took place.(Provided: Netflix) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer

Sterling K. Brown, American fiction

Sterling K. Brown, American fiction Willem Dafoe Poor Things

Willem Dafoe Poor Things Robert De Niro Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert De Niro Killers of the Flower Moon Ryan GoslingBarbie Lifetime Achievement Award WINNER: Barbra Streisandpresented by Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper Outstanding Ensemble Comedy Performance WINNER: The bear

Abbott Elementary School

Abbott Elementary School Barry

Barry Only murders in the building

Only murders in the building Ted Lasso Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series WINNER: Steven Yeun Beef

Matt Bomer Travel companions

Matt Bomer Travel companions Jon Hamm Fargo

Jon Hamm Fargo David Oyelowo Lawmen: Bass Reeves

David Oyelowo Lawmen: Bass Reeves Tony Shalhoub Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk's Movie Ali Wong and Steven Yeun are both nominated for their roles in Beef.(AP: Andrew Cooper/Netflix) Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph The Holdovers

Emily Blunt Oppenheimer

Emily Blunt Oppenheimer Danielle Brooks The Color Purple

Danielle Brooks The Color Purple Penlope Cruz Ferrari

Penlope Cruz Ferrari Jodie Foster Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series WINNER: Pedro Pascal The Last of Us

Estate of Brian Cox

Estate of Brian Cox Billy Crudup The Morning Show

Billy Crudup The Morning Show Estate of Kieran Culkin

Estate of Kieran Culkin Estate of Matthew Macfadyen Pedro Pascal is nominated for Outstanding Performance as a Male Actor in a Drama Series.(Provided: Sony Pictures Television) Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series WINNER: Ayo Edebiri the bear

Alex Bornstein The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alex Bornstein The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Rachel Brosnahan The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary School

Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary School Hannah WaddinghamTed Lasso Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series WINNER: Ali Wong Beef

Uzo Aduba Painkiller

Uzo Aduba Painkiller Kathryn Hahn Little Beautiful Things

Kathryn Hahn Little Beautiful Things Brie Larson Chemistry Lessons

Brie Larson Chemistry Lessons Bel Powley A Little Light Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series WINNER: Jeremy Allen White The Bear

Brett GoldsteinTed Lasso

Brett GoldsteinTed Lasso Bill Hader Barry

Bill Hader Barry Ebony Moss-Bachrach the Bear

Ebony Moss-Bachrach the Bear Jason Sudeiki is Ted Lasso Outstanding performance by a stunt ensemble in a film WINNER: Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, Part 1

barbie

barbie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny John Wick: Chapter 4 Still image from the film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) with Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise.(Provided: Paramount) Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series WINNER: The Last of Us

Ahsoka

Ahsoka Barry

Barry Beef

Beef The Mandalorian

