“One Love” receives even more love at the box office and claims the top spot for the second week in a row | Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) For a second consecutive week, biopic Bob Marley: A love continues to exceed expectations by claiming the top spot at the box office, overcoming two debut films and Sony's Madame Web which is still producing mediocre numbers.
The Paramount film starring Kingsley Ben-Adir grossed $13.5 million in its second week of release. The project, which cost around $70 million, has already eclipsed that figure, grossing nearly $72 million in North America.
It's an impressive achievement for the Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed Marley musical biopic, which focuses on the Rastafarian legend's story during the making of his 1977 album Exodus, while leading up to his impactful concert in his native Jamaica.
“Some of his biggest hits came out nearly 50 years ago, but his music still resonates through this film,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for data firm Comscore.
One Love raked in almost $2 million more than Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashira Training which ranked number 2. The latest installment of the Japanese animated series from Crunchyroll and Sony debuted with 11 .7 million dollars.
Demon Slayer had an impressive number of openings from just 1,949 slots, far fewer than One Love with 3,597 and 3,020 for Ordinary angels ” a Lionsgate faith-based film starring Hilary Swank that placed third at the box office with an estimated $6.5 million.
There may not have been any big blockbuster films recently, but there are some real gems for movie fans to discover, Dergarabedian said.
These three films outperformed better than Madame Web“, which struggled to find its footing after the superhero film's failure last week. It was thought the Spider-Man spinoff would draw good numbers, especially with Dakota Johnson in the lead role from the Marvel movie.
But so far, it hasn't lived up to the hype, producing just $6 million in its second week and grossing just over a disappointing $35 million.
After its 10th weekend, Universal's animation Migration rounded out the top five with $3 million, bringing its domestic total to $120 million. For Argy ranked sixth with $2.8 million, barely topping Wonka“, which grossed $2.5 million. The Paul King musical starring Timothe Chalamet as young Willy Wonka has grossed more than $214 million after 11 weeks.
The film directed by Ethan Coen Hunt the dolls debuted eighth with $2.4 million ahead The beekeeper and The Chosen season four, a Christian series focused on Jesus Christ.
Dergarabedian called the last week slow. But next week he expects things to pick up considerably with the highly anticipated Dune: part two makes its long-awaited debut, which is expected to end One Love's reign at the top spot.
It's the calm before the sandstorm, he says.
Estimated ticket sales Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.
1. Bob Marley: One Love, $13.5 million.
2. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – For training Hashira, $11.5 million.
3. “Ordinary Angels,” $6.5 million.
4. Madame Web, $6 million.
5. Migration, $3 million.
6. Argylle, $2.8 million.
7. Wonka, $2.5 million.
8. Drive-Away Dolls, $2.4 million.
9. The Beekeeper, $1.9 million.
10. The Chosen, episodes 4-6, $1.7 million.