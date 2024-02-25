'Star Trek' 'Captain Marvel' Actor Was 49





Kenneth Mitchell, known for his portrayal of several characters in Star Trek: Discovery as well as the roles in Captain Marvel And Jericho, is dead. He was 49 years old. Mitchell died Saturday in Los Angeles from complications of ALS, his family said The Hollywood Reporter. “Kenny was the keeper of countless lasting friendships,” they said. “Like a massive star exploding with kindness, purity, and a special kind of stupidity, you were drawn directly into its orbit. Once captured, Kenny could bathe you in positivity, compassion, thoughtfulness and hilarity, and make you feel so loved. Mitchell played four characters over three seasons of Paramount Star Trek: Discovery: Kol, Kol-Sha, Tenavik and Aurellio. He also portrayed young Captain Marvel's father in a flashback in Marvel's Captain Marvel and WWII flier Deke Slayton in ABC The Astronaut Wives Club. Born in Toronto on November 25, 1974, Mitchell booked his first studio film starring professional ice hockey player Ralph Cox in Disney's 2004. Miracle. He later starred as mayor-turned-sheriff Eric Green on CBS. Jerichohis first series regular role, starting in 2006. Most recently, he played Joe in FX/Hulu's The old man in 2022. Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS in 2018. He spoke about the diagnosis in a 2020 interview at Peoplewhere he stated that “the moment they told us it was [ALS], it was like I was in my own movie. That's how I felt, like I was watching this scene where someone is told they have a terminal illness. It was just total disbelief, shock. Actor Michael Beach said in a statement later Sunday that “Kenny remained a force of positivity and humor” as he and his family “dealt with the various horrific stages of ALS.” In his later roles, on The old man, Nancy Drew And SeeMitchell appeared in a wheelchair. Mitchell met his wife, 10 Things I Hate About You actress Susan May Pratt, on the set of Showtime in 2001 Charms for easy living. They played love interests. The first scene they filmed was their characters' kiss, and sparks flew on screen and in real life. They married in May 2006 and had two children, Lilah and Kallum. Mitchell is survived by Pratt, her children, as well as her parents and in-laws as well as several nieces and nephews. His family has asked that all donations be directed to ALS research or to his children, the latter of whom via a GoFundMe. “Kenneth was a giver, listener, sentimentalist and an excellent observer of his surroundings,” his family said. “One of his most endearing qualities as a friend was that Kenny loved watching others shine. He was a mastermind at connecting friends and really loved sparking a good story…and boy, boy, did he love to laugh. He loved to laugh.

