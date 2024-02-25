A documentary about Swift and Kelce will air on Fox and Hulu next week | Entertainment

Those who can't get enough of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story will soon have their prayers answered with a new documentary centered around the hot couple.
TMZ announced Saturday the documentary special, TMZ Investigates: Taylor & Travis: Ultimate Love Story, airing Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox and streaming on Hulu the next day.
The documentary promises to delve into the dynamics of the A-listers' relationship, highlighting how the Grammy Award winner and the Super Bowl champion are both shining stars but manage not to overshadow the other.
Dr. Phil, who was reportedly featured in the doc, says that while both are alphas, working in different fields is a big help to both, according to the outlet.
Juicy Scoop host Heather McDonald echoed these sentiments, adding that the two are each other's biggest cheerleaders and that Swift is intentionally masculinizing the Kansas City Chiefs tight end .
Kelce made headlines this week when she flew around the world to join the Anti-Hero singer in Sydney for the first of her four Eras Tour concerts in the Australian city. The couple's antics included a private visit to Sydney Zoo, which was later criticized by PETA.
Then, just like the Buenos Aires shows Kelce attended late last year, the two went viral after Swift once again changed the original lyrics to Karma to shout out her new beau. She was then filmed running backstage to kiss him after the show.
However, Kelce had to cut his trip short to join his teammates in Las Vegas for another celebration of their Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers.
Swift was famous for being in attendance at the Super Bowl and one of the celebrations afterward, where she gave their relationship a hard start on TikTok.
©2024New York Daily News. Visit to nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.daily-tribune.com/chatsworth_times/entertainment/swift-kelce-documentary-hitting-fox-hulu-next-week/article_fd56451e-9d82-558d-b850-25f76157be97.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related