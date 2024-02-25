Discovery actor, dead at 49





Kenneth Mitchell, a actor who appeared on Star Trek: Discovery And Captain Marveldied at the age of 49 following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Mitchell's family announced his death in a statement Saturday. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” his family wrote on social media. “For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of terrible challenges related to ALS. And in true Ken fashion, he managed to rise above everyone with grace and commitment, to live a full and joyful life in every moment. He lived by the principle that every day is a gift and we never walk alone. Mitchell, born in Toronto, played three different Klingons in the first two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery, and following his ALS diagnosis in 2020, played the character Aurellio in the third season of the series; Mitchell's character used a wheelchair for the role, as the actor was confined to a wheelchair. “All Star Trek The family extends its condolences to Mitchell's family, friends, loved ones and fans around the world,” StarTrek.com wrote of the actor who also voiced characters in the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Before his diagnosis, Mitchell also played hockey player Ralph Cox in the 2004 hockey drama. Miracle as well as the father of Brie Larson's Carol Danvers in the 2019 Marvel film Captain Marvel. Mitchell has also aired several episodes on television shows like The whisper of ghosts, Jericho, Switched at birth, Nancy DrewAnd The Astronaut Wives Clubwhere he plays Deke Slayton. Tendency In his last on-screen appearance, Mitchell played the recurring role of Joe on the FX series. The old man which also included his health problems. “He portrayed an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a dead superhero and four unique Star Trekkers,” this family added. “But to those close to him, he was known as a hope seeker, a dreamer, a believer in dreams, a football player, a beach walker, a bear hugger, an interior designer, a gardener, a canoe paddler, a happy camper, a nature explorer, a cat lover, an infectious laugher, gift giver, note sender, movie buff, art marker, music listener, sports connoisseur, individual, supporter of the Leafs, world traveler, prankster uncle, younger brother, Susan's partner and, more than anything else, a proud father.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/tv-movies/tv-movie-news/kenneth-mitchell-star-trek-discovery-actor-dead-als-obit-1234975286/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos