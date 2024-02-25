Joe Rogan confirms Hollywood blacklist against conservatives

Comedian Joe Rogan no longer needs Hollywood.

His podcast “Joe Rogan Experience” has landed him not one but two gargantuan contracts with Spotify. His days of people watching scarf the buffalo testicles on network television are over.

That's not the case for the budding stars who descend on Hollywood every year. They want a chance to create their own sitcom or movie franchise.

And they better say all the “right” things, or else.

Rogan spoke about this grim reality while chatting with comedian Tom Green on “The Joe Rogen Experience.”

Green explained why he avoids politics in his materials, but the topic still crept into the conversation. The duo criticized Canada's excesses during the pandemic, including punitive measures against truckers protesting government lockdowns.

The jokes eventually moved to Hollywood. It was then that Rogan shared his decades of experience in the entertainment industry.

The actors bonded over the idea of ​​leaving Los Angeles after years in the City of Angels. Rogan fled Los Angeles for Austin, Texas, where he started the free-speech club Comedy Mothership.

Green returned to Canada decades after his career exploded in Los Angeles in the 1990s.

“You don’t have to play this game anymore,” Green said of Los Angeles culture and industry and more.

“It’s also the culture of the hive mind. There’s something happening in this city, in this region,” Rogan said of Hollywood. “There’s a certain ideology attached to this city, and it’s not logical. It's a crazy, far-fetched worldview that's completely isolated from the world, and they enforce it with an iron fist.

“And if you’re not on that team, you don’t get booked for certain things. You are not chosen for things. If you're someone with conservative leanings, there are some projects you'll never get. You will never be involved… they will slander you without knowing you at all, [and are] openly prejudiced about you. So no one does it.

RELATED: KEVIN SORBO RECALLS AGENT'S LOSS DUE TO HIS CONSERVATIVE VIEWS

“So everyone who goes out there and is desperately trying to make it, who is desperately trying to make it in movies, who is desperately trying to get a record deal, whatever it is they are desperately trying to do, the last What they want is to talk about something that will politically put them at odds with the people who run the studios. So no one does it.

“Everyone follows the same kind of wacky ideology that these people borrow from universities, they go straight into AP work. [personal assistant] and directly by working for executives and producers and all these people are indoctrinated. They are all in this wild cult of strangeness.

RELATED: ALEC BALDWIN CALLS HOLLYWOOD'S CONSERVATIVE BLACKLIST 'UNFORTUNATE'

Hollywood's new unofficial blacklist punishes those who leave the progressive plantation.

Just ask Gina Carano, who was fired for posting social media posts that didn't fit the woke worldview. Or Roseanne Barr, whose crime was not just making a racist Tweet, but empathizing with MAGA Nation.

(Meanwhile, liberal stars do and say much worse without repercussions)

Whoopi Goldberg lashes out at Debra Messing in response to her suggestion that Trump fundraiser attendees should be called by name on a list: “You have no right!” https://t.co/UGgIYsFMkr – The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 3, 2019

Better yet, think about the people who attended Friends of Abe meetings. This is the secretive conservative group where artists once gathered to network and share their political views without fear of reprisal.

This reporter spoke to two former participants last month. Both described the club in shocking detail. Yes, you might see a famous name or three at the rallies, but the biggest conservative stars still find work from time to time.

Academy Award winner Jon Voight is the best example of this. He works regularly, even until he is 80 years old.

It's the crew members we don't recognize who suffer the most. Some broke down in tears, recalling the pressures they faced to keep their opinions quiet. They knew that speaking out could harm or even destroy their careers.

Mainstream reports sometimes acknowledge the new anti-conservative blacklist. We see no follow-up stories, no questions targeting studio heads or A-list stars asking them why the punitive culture exists.

Hollywood remains obsessed with the blacklist from the 1950s. Why not the current version?

It's not a mystery. The new victims are conservatives and, in our two-speed society, they deserve neither respect, nor empathy, nor any form of defense.