Where is Wendy Williams? Docuseries premieres: 4 takeaways from night 1 | Entertainment

Fans are wondering Where is Wendy Williams? got a sobering answer to that question in part one of the two-night documentary series. As the former daytime TV star faces multiple health issues, including his recent diagnosis of aphasia and dementia THE Lifetime documentary shows her struggling with life off camera and pushing away friends and family.

Where is Wendy Williams? sparked controversy even before its Saturday night premiere. Wendy Williams The guardian sued A&E Television Networks, the parent company of Lifetimes, with a source saying People The sealed lawsuit appears to have been filed in an attempt to stop the docuseries from being broadcast.

A source said The American sunMeanwhile, that Williams didn't know she was filming a documentary, adding that if the ex-TV host had been in her right mind during filming, she would never have allowed them to record her like that.

And in a magazine, Variety says the docuseries seems invasive at best and predatory at worst and is a demonstration of exploitation of one's cognitive decline and emotional well-being.

Nevertheless, Where is Wendy Williams? debuted on Lifetime as planned Saturday night, giving fans a glimpse into Williams' life as of late. Here are some takeaways from the first evening:

Wendy Williams says she has no money.

The first part of Where is Wendy Williams? looks at the financial conservatorship a New York court placed Williams under in 2022 after Wells Fargo bank claimed she was the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.

Kevin Hunter Jr., Williams' son, says in the document that he never spent her money without her consent, according to NJ.com.

Williams said she didn't know why she can't access her money now. My money is still stuck at Wells Fargo and I'm going to tell you something. If it happens to me, it could happen to you, she said. In the meantime, I have no money.

She is also distraught over the question of how to provide for her son. I have so much money, she said. I want it for my son. When I die, everything will be for him.

Her son says she rejects people who want to help her fight her addiction.

Hunter explains to the filmmakers how efforts to curb Williams' drinking backfire. “Her addiction had so much control over her life that if one person objected to it or wanted to help her, she would take them out,” he says in the document, according to NJ.com.

He adds: As long as she has people around who are yes, the same thing will always happen, where she will end up finding any excuse to be alone so she can start drinking again.

In the documentary, viewers see Will Selby, Williams' manager, find a bottle of alcohol in her New York apartment and throw it away, despite her objections.

We all drink, Williams says in an interview in the documentary. Why can't I?

His driver noticed his memory loss.

At one point in the first part, Williams asks driver Jammail Nesfield to take him to the old Wendy studio, but she does not recognize the location and berates both Nesfield and publicist Shawn Zanotti, according to TropFab. I have no idea where we are, she said.

Since I first met Wendy, she had a great personality. Now it's like I don't know what's going on, Nesfield says in the document. I don't know what she's going through, but it's getting very intense, whatever she's going through.

He adds: I think she is losing her memory. Like, you talk to her and she passes out. Sometimes she doesn't even realize who I am. I went to pick her up several times, she said: Hey, who are you again? Dealing with someone like that is very difficult.

Her DJ says he found her unconscious in 2020.

DJ Boof, the former DJ of The Wendy Williams Showsaid in the first part of the documentary series that he became Williams' protector after her divorce from the father of her son, the eldest Kevin Hunter, according to People.

And it was DJ Boot who helped her record Wendy remotely after the COVID shutdown of March 2020. During this time, he noticed her showing no emotion while filming the talk show.

It’s not COVID that’s doing this, he remembers thinking. [Its the] the damage caused by drinking for so long that I could see the lowest of the low.

DJ Boof also says he found Williams unconscious at home in May 2020 and that she required multiple blood transfusions after her hospitalization.

She just wasn't the same person anymore, he said.

