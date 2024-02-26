Zaslav's Hollywood; AI Shock; Third shot?





It was a short week's vacation It certainly didn't feel like it, did it? I hope you're enjoying a well-deserved break this weekend. Reminder: Don't forget to catch us on Entertainment Thursdays on the #1 NPR station in Los Angeles, LAist 89.3.

Navigating this industry ranges from difficult to almost impossible. Richard gave an overview of five, uh, difficult archetypes of actors, writers, agents, executives and journalists and how to interact with each: Field Guide #5: Reporters Field Guide #4: Frames You also catch Richard discuss all this with Sonny Group on his excellent podcast on The Bulwark.

In the wake of OpenAI superb video creation tool, Entertainment Strategy Guy analyzes technology from all angles, the pros and cons of entertainment, and what we should do about it now: Shock and awe: OpenAI video rocks Hollywood

Hollywood Exploded by David Zaslav. It is now the home of Robert Evans WB's Grim Q4: Strikes, cord cutting and an 'underperforming' studio (Transcription here)

In these weeks Serial business, Elaine Low examines the impending IATSE negotiations and, on the other side of the Atlantic, Manori Ravindran Reports on the stock trading that began shortly thereafter: "Ready to strike": a union struggle on two fronts in two weeks

Manori Ravindran too » was reported at the Berlin Film Festival, where pro-Palestinian protests, Navalny's outrage and the invitation (and then disinvitation) of members of Germany's far-right anti-migrant and anti-Semitic AdF party overwhelmed audiences movies. Ravindran speaks with festival co-director Mariette Rissenbeek: Berlin interrupted: tumult in Gaza, right-wing politicians and Navalny

Pros and cons: 10 to the finish line Best Actor Slugfest: Best Drama Awarded at the Oscars

Again, well, repeatIf you don't already start your day with Sean McNulty's morning business newsletter, you're not even in the same conversation as the smartest people working in entertainment: Movie Biz Ramps Up Casting for Busy Spring Sports Hulu faces its first legal headache Bob Marley dives into Madame Web and blows up the follow-up

I'm not receiving important phone calls The swagger of having an assistant and the reboot showbiz needsSince Rob Long: The Making of Bella Baxter and a Mad Scientist Poor things The costume designer and hair, makeup and prosthetics designer explains how they brought the crazy aesthetic to life:

