Star Trek actor Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49
Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell, known for his roles in Star Trek: Discovery, Captain Marvel and the television series Jericho, died Saturday at age 49 after a 5.5-year battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). his family shared on.
KENNETH A. MITCHELL
11/25/1974 ~ 02/24/2024
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and friend. pic.twitter.com/CdknbeFWQm
Kenneth Mitchell (@MrKenMitchell) February 25, 2024
The actor revealed his illness in a Interview 2020 with People magazine.
“I think over time it became the theme of us accepting this with grace,” he told the publication. “I try to see the beauty of it, in a way. I'll never forget it,” one of my Star Trek teammates told me, “because they went through some tough times with illnesses and all that, and I remember them communicating to me and saying, “You have a choice. You can look at this in different ways, but maybe try to see this as a gift that will allow you to experience life in a way that most people don't. “
Mitchell played three roles in three seasons in “Star Trek: Discovery.” The final character, Aurelio, who used a wheelchair, was created to reflect the actor's need for a wheelchair. He also voiced three characters in the first season of Star Trek: Lower Decks.
For two seasons, Mitchell played Eric Green opposite Skeet Ulrich in Jericho, a 2006 CBS drama about life in a small Kansas town in the wake of a nuclear attack, which was notably brought back for a second season by a fan campaign after being canceled by the network.
During his two-decade career, the actor played more than 50 roles, including television appearances in “The Astronaut Wives Club” like Deke Slayton, “Ghost Whisperer,” “Switched at Birth,” and “Frequency.” Film roles include “Miracle,” starring Kurt Russell, in which Mitchell plays Ralph Cox, the last player cut from the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team, and “Captain Marvel.” Her most recent role was a 2022 episode of the FX series “The old man,” with Jeff Bridges.
Mitchell was born in Toronto, Canada on November 25, 1974, and is survived by his wife Susan, their children Lilah and Kallum, his parents Diane and David, and his brother Sean.
