'Star Trek' actor Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49 after battle with ALS





Actor Kenneth Mitchell, known for his work on “Star Trek,” died Saturday, according to StarTrek.com. He was 49 years old. Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS, a neurodegenerative disease, more than five years ago, according to a statement posted on his Instagram page. According to the statement, he faced “horrible challenges” during those years. “And in true Ken fashion, he managed to rise above everyone with grace and commitment to living a full and joyful life in every moment,” the statement said. “He lived by the principle that every day is a gift and that we never walk alone.” IF, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, affects the nerve cells that work muscles in the upper and lower parts of the body, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease causes nerve cells to stop working and die. In the United States, more than 30,000 people are estimated to be living with ALS, and an average of 5,000 people in the country are diagnosed with ALS each year. Most people with ALS live two to five years after symptoms appear. Kenneth Mitchell at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on June 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

On August 10, the actor shared a post on Instagram about what is it like to live with ALS was like. “It's been a long 5 years. So much lost, so much gained. Incredibly difficult times, mixed with so many other blessings,” he wrote. “At the heart of it all are the friends and family, the caregivers and doctors who come to my family’s aid again and again.” Mitchell first spoke publicly about her diagnoses in a 2020 interview with PEOPLE. “The moment they told us it was [ALS], it was like I was in my own movie,” Mitchell told PEOPLE. “It's like I was watching this scene where someone is told they have a terminal illness. It was just total disbelief, shock.” Mitchell appeared in several roles following his diagnosis. He played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio, in “Star Trek: Discovery,” according to StarTrek.com. He also voiced several voice characters in an episode of “Star Trek: Lower Decks.” Mitchell was also known for his work in the television series “Jericho” and “The Astronaut Wives Club” and for his acting in “Miracle” and “Captain Marvel.” In the Instagram post announcing his death, Mitchell remembered him as a dreamer, a nature explorer, a cat lover and “more than anything else, a proud father.” Mitchell is survived by his parents, his wife and their two children. According to StarTrek.com, Mitchell requested that all gifts be for ALS research or for his children. More from CBS News Aliza Chasan Aliza Chasan is a digital producer at 60 Minutes and CBSNews.com. She has previously written for outlets such as PIX11 News, The New York Daily News, Inside Edition and DNAinfo. Aliza covers trending news, often focusing on crime and politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/kenneth-mitchell-dead-star-trek-actor-age-49-als/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos