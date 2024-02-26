Mumbai to Bandra West Metro line to feature Bollywood theme





In a bid to celebrate the illustrious history of Indian cinema, a unique initiative is going to adorn the bottom of Mumbai Metro Line 2B, starting from Bandra Paschim. Mumbai BJP president and MP Adv Ashish Shelar has unveiled plans to transform the spaces between 355 pillars, spanning seven stations in ESIC Nagar in Bandra, into a vibrant tribute to Bollywood. Site inspection by MLA The announcement followed an inspection of the site by Adv MP Ashish Shelar and officials of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in Bandra West. With Band Stand, Mount Mary, Bandra Fort and the iconic Bandra Railway Station forming part of the cultural tapestry, the region is a beacon for tourists and Bollywood enthusiasts. Initiative details The initiative aims to not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the venue but also serve as a focal point for tourists, highlighting the rich cinematic heritage spanning a century. MMRDA has tapped the expertise of Bollywood aficionados to develop a comprehensive blueprint that encapsulates the milestones, personalities and studios essential to the industry's evolution from 1913 to 2023. Using cutting-edge technology, the thematic installations will tell the story of the evolution of Bollywood, from its humble beginnings to its current global stature. Anticipating community engagement, the project envisages a Bollywood-themed 'Happy Street' program on Sundays, providing a platform for various activities including film promotions and cultural events. MP Adv Ashish Shelar expressed confidence that the initiative would not only increase Mumbai's attractiveness for domestic and international tourists but also serve as a valuable landmark for residents. Scheduled to begin in the second week of March, the project will seamlessly integrate with ongoing developments in the metropolitan infrastructure, paving the way for a new chapter in Mumbai's urban landscape.



