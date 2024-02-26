Kenneth Mitchell, actor of “Star Trek: Discovery”, dead at 49





Actor Kenneth Mitchell, best known for his work on CBS Star Trek: Discovery, died after a five-year battle with ALS. He was 49 years old. In a heartbreaking moment post on social mediathe actor's family shared the news of his passing and paid tribute to the “beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and friend.” “Ken was widely known as an actor in numerous films and television shows. He played an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, the father of a superhero and four unique Star Trekkers,” the statement reads. release, sharing that the Canadian-born actor was just as devoted to his own family. Mitchell – who played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, Tenavik and Aurellio in Star Trek: Discovery — died Saturday and leaves behind his wife, Susan May Pratt, and their two children. “Ken was diligent and hardworking in everything he did, but as a father, these traits found their full expression. He was extremely dedicated to being a positive and playful force in his children's lives. Regardless of his disabilities “Ken discovered a greater calling to be more fully himself for his children. Ken will always be proud of who his children have become,” the statement said. Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS, a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, according to Mayo Clinic — in 2018. He spent the next five years fighting and spending time with his wife and two children, the release said. Mitchell's IMDB page states that he played his final role in The old man with Jeff Bridges in 2022. “For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of terrible challenges related to ALS. And in true Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a life full and joyful at every moment,” wrote those close to her. , also attaching a photo of Mitchell and her two children. Getty Images Confirming Mitchell's death and paying tribute to the late actor, the official Star Trek The website published a post Sunday morning commemorating and thanking him for his dedication to the series and franchise over the years. Alongside its role in Star Trek: Discoverythe actor played several characters for Star Trek: Lower Decks. “All Star Trek The family extends its condolences to Mitchell's family, friends, loved ones and fans around the world,” said the statement read. In an interview with StarTrek.com in 2017, he explained how his role as Kol in Discovery helped change his own mindset and shape his better understanding of humanity. “Whether someone is good or bad is a matter of perspective, and it's about understanding that culture. You'll learn about the Klingons on our show, and then people can decide if we're really the bad guys.” , Mitchell said. The actor was also known for his works in Captain Marvel, Miracle, Jericho, The Astronaut Wives Club And Switched at birth. In lieu of flowers, Mitchell's family asked for donations to ALS research or to support her two children. RELATED CONTENT:

