SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited (NZSE:SKC) has just released its interim results and analysts update their estimates

Shareholders may have noticed that SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited (NZSE: SKC) filed its half-year results this time last week. The initial response was not positive, with shares falling 4.1% to NZ$1.88 last week. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenue of NZ$446 million and statutory earnings per share of NZ$0.011. This is an important time for investors because they can track a company's performance in its report, see experts' forecasts for next year, and see if there has been a change in expectations of the company. With this in mind, we've rounded up the latest statutory forecasts to see what analysts are expecting for next year.

profit and revenue growth

Following the latest results, the eight analysts covering SkyCity Entertainment Group are now forecasting revenues of NZ$891.3m in 2024. If achieved, it would reflect a credible 3.7% improvement in revenues from the 12 last months. Earnings per share are expected to rise 854% to NZ$0.097. Yet before the latest results, analysts were forecasting revenues of NZ$915.8 million and earnings per share (EPS) of NZ$0.16 in 2024. Analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results , reducing their revenue forecasts and significantly reducing revenue forecasts. earnings per share figures.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of NZ$2.57, suggesting the downgrades are unlikely to have a long-term impact on SkyCity Entertainment Group's valuation. It might also be informative to examine the range of analyst estimates, to assess the extent to which outlier opinions differ from the average. There are some varying perceptions on SkyCity Entertainment Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at NZ$3.50 and the most bearish at NZ$1.80 per share. Notice the wide gap between analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly wide range of possible scenarios for the underlying activity.

Looking at the bigger picture, one way to understand these forecasts is to compare them to past performance and industry growth estimates. Analysts undoubtedly expect SkyCity Entertainment Group's growth to accelerate, with forecast annualized growth of 7.5% through the end of 2024, which ranks favorably alongside historical growth of 0.5% per year for the last five years. Other similar companies in the industry (covered by analysts) are also expected to grow their revenues by 6.6% annually. SkyCity Entertainment Group is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to its competitors.

The bigger concern is that analysts have cut their earnings per share estimates, suggesting headwinds could be coming for SkyCity Entertainment Group. Unfortunately, they also lowered their revenue forecast, but the business is still expected to grow at about the same rate as the industry itself. There was no real change in the consensus price target, suggesting that the company's intrinsic value has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

That said, the company's long-term earnings trajectory is much bigger than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for SkyCity Entertainment Group through 2026, and you can see them for free on our platform here..

It should also be noted that we found 3 warning signs for SkyCity Entertainment Group (1 makes us a little uncomfortable!) that needs to be taken into consideration.

