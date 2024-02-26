Hollywood residents increasingly frustrated with local leaders over homelessness problem





Some Hollywood residents are fed up with the homeless in their area and may end up changing their vote in local elections. The Los Angeles Times reported Sunday on growing problems with homeless encampments around Cahuenga Boulevard, Wilcox Avenue, Franklin and other areas of the city. "In this area, at least four fires have broken out in homeless encampments in the past three months. Although no injuries have been reported, some people in the area are on edge. Residents say in recent years, they have also "had to deal with screaming in the middle of the night, feces on sidewalks and doorsteps, outdoor drug use, and, at times, to threats of violence," the report reads. The article notes that some residents have felt "disappointed" by Democratic Mayor Karen Bass and are considering voting against council member Nithya Raman. PRIVATE SCHOOL FORCED CLOSED DUE TO INTRUSIONS BY HOMELESS DRUG USERS AND "INDECENT EXPOSURE" AROUND THE HOTEL "People are afraid for their safety," said Alexa Iles Skarpelos, co-chair of the LAPD's Community Policing Advisory Council. "The next fire could cause devastating deaths, not just property damage." Skarpelos told the LA Times she would vote for deputy city attorney. Ethan Weaver for city councilor in the upcoming local elections on March 5. Resident Jeanie Griffin, who moved in 2017 to be closer to family, said she regretted voting for Raman and also hoped Weaver would win. As a therapist specializing in addiction, Griffin noted that many local homeless residents "showed signs of serious methamphetamine use" and "acted frighteningly toward passersby, yelling at cars or masturbating." in public ". "They're agitated. They're combative. They talk to themselves," Griffin said. Debra Gainor, who owns two rental properties in the area, also told the LA Times she would vote for Weaver. "We are exhausted by this case," Gainor said. While Weaver said he was open to designating more areas as no-encampment zones in the city, Raman rejected the idea, saying it would push homeless people "deeper into residential and commercial areas." SAN DIEGO MIGRANT CENTER TO CLOSE AFTER INFLUX OF ASYLUM SEEKERS DRAINING FUNDS: "SERIOUS PROBLEM" "I'm really trying to find a path forward that will get people off the streets for good," Raman said. Fox News Digital has reached out to Councilman Raman and Los Angeles Mayor Bass for comment. In 2023, officials reported that more than 75,500 people were homeless each night in Los Angeles County, an increase of 9% from the previous year, and about 46,200 in the city of Los Angeles. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Bailee Hill contributed to this report.

