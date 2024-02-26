Editor's note: This article is purely satirical and fictional. Any attributions contained in this article are not authentic and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced today that the Huang Engineering Center will receive a biohazard label following the culmination of TreeHacks, Stanford's annual 36-hour hackathon in which participants from around the world come together to develop technologies in areas such as security, education. and sustainability.

Participants not only demonstrated a lack of personal hygiene, but also neglected any concern for the cleanliness of the Huang spaces and general public health on site, said FEMA spokesman Samuel Haltmann.

The University does not intend to call into question the FEMA label and all the emergency measures that result from it. It is disappointing, although not surprising, that things have come to this point at such an on-campus gathering, Stanford President Richard Saller said in a statement responding to FEMA's statement.

According to FEMA, 100 percent of Huang's sinks, toilets, showers, hand sanitizer dispensers and deodorant sticks remained unused by participants. This was the case for the entire duration of the hackathon, which lasted 36 hours.

According to Haltmann, Huang will be seized by the federal government and closed to civilians for an indefinite period.

I am pleasantly surprised that such a step is taken. “I have worked at Stanford long before the recent TreeHacks participants were born, and the health concerns of this crowd are not new,” said a professor of computer science (CS) who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation by the university.

A CS major and TreeHacks organizer, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation by the university, provided video evidence corroborating FEMA's decision.

As you can see, each of these participants has stinking green clouds fumigating over their bodies. Some spaces in Huang were filled with stinking clouds to the point where nothing could be seen, the organizer told The Daily while reviewing the footage.